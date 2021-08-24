U.S. markets closed

Greencastle Grants Stock Options

Greencastle Resources Ltd.
·1 min read
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV: “VGN”) (“Greencastle” or the “Company”) welcomes David Grant Martin to the Board of Directors. David is a retired Investment Advisor and businessman residing in Kelowna, British Columbia and was appointed following the Company’s annual meeting held on June 15, 2021. The Company also announces the grant of 4,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors and consultants at an exercise price of $0.10 expiring on August 25, 2026.

For additional information, please visit www.greencastle.ltd or contact:

Anthony Roodenburg, CEO
416-367-4571 ext. 222

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company’s mineral properties, and the Company’s financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


