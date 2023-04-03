U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.00
    -11.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,475.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,216.25
    -85.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.00
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +3.92 (+5.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.00
    -14.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6080
    +0.8110 (+0.61%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,701.95
    -752.11 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.81
    -7.40 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 78%

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Institutions' substantial holdings in Greencore Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

  • The top 9 shareholders own 53% of the company

  • Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 78% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Greencore Group, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Greencore Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greencore Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Greencore Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Greencore Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. It would appear that 5.5% of Greencore Group shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Polaris Capital Management, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. With 6.9% and 5.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Morgan Stanley, Investment Banking and Brokerage Investments and Rubric Capital Management LP are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Greencore Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Greencore Group plc in their own names. It seems the board members have no more than UK£3.3m worth of shares in the UK£404m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Greencore Group that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

