Greene Concepts Highlights 2022 Accomplishments and 2023 Long Term Growth

Marion, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce significant accomplishments for the year 2022 and major developments for substantial long-term advancement in 2023.

REPORT TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:

Greene Concepts continued its strategic and exponential growth in 2022 and is strongly positioned for an upcoming year of company expansion, retail opportunity, and projected exponential top-line growth. The company expansion consists of a building expansion, new equipment installation, and new employee hires to support upcoming operational and sales growth. Enlarging retail relationships while nurturing current relationships along with white labeling for other companies is also a focus.

As a company we continue to follow a clear and bold path on our quest to be a premier beverage provider throughout the country as we continue to boost our beverage lines. Our water, sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, offers consumers one of the smoothest and best tasting water brands on the market.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues for the Quarterly Period Ending October 31, 2022 were $292,072, indicating a substantial increase compared to the same quarter the previous year of $95,432. This is a sales increase of over 300%.

Our current total assets of $5,960,052 (see Quarterly Period Ending October 31, 2022 ) includes our bottling plant and internal manufacturing, production, and loading assets.

2022 ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

FORTHCOMING 2023 PRODUCTS AND EVENTS:

Hydration App – Partnering with Metatron Inc. to create a hydration app to allow users to manage their health, awareness, and hydration. 6-Pack, 12-Pack, and Gallon Production – The company first announced its forthcoming six-pack configuration in January, 2022 along with its one-gallon production capabilities. The manufacturing line will also consist of 12-pack designs. The multiple configuration sizes in concert with our standard 24-pack water bottles, increases the company’s SKU numbers and further supports our movement into large national retailers which require 6 and 12 pack designs. This positions Greene Concepts to support the many larger scale retailers interested in BE WATER who do their slotting and plan-o-grams in February. Many retailers have requested the company’s development of 6-pack and 12-pack configurations to bring on BE WATER. Greene Concepts goals include penetrating as many large retailers as possible with every product SKU to include BE WATER’s 24-packs, 6-packs, 12-packs, and gallon production along with Happy Mellow and any new company brands. 20,000 sq ft addition to the bottling plant – Greene Concepts is preparing to expand the manufacturing facility by 20,000 sq ft. This will make it a 75,000 sq ft beverage and bottling facility upon completion. The building expansion will increase the space needed for operational growth while affording Greene Concepts the space needed to install a high-speed line to keep up with production demand. The architect and engineer have been retained, and GCI is in the initial phase of planning. High-Speed Line Addition – The company is adding a high-speed line, to blow (develop) its own bottles to get cost-of-goods-sold (COGS) lower thereby giving the company more profits and allowing the production of a greater number of bottles faster than ever to support increased demand. Hiring of Seven Full-time Company Onsite Employees – As sales continue to grow throughout 2023, Greene Concepts will hire additional line workers at the Marion, NC bottling plant to support a second production shift. Corporate Audit – As noted in the company’s April 19, 2022 press release , the company is working with its corporate auditor to complete a complex two year financial audit toward becoming a fully reporting company.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts highlights, "We accomplished a tremendous amount in 2022 and there are many reasons for optimism in 2023. We will multiply our partnerships and distribution channels toward profitable growth thereby increasing sales penetration to convenience stores, retailers, and small businesses. Sales and revenue and our fiscal growth will continue to be captured on our annual and quarterly financials. We are on pace to achieve each of our corporate goals.”

The global bottled water market is currently valued at $303.9 billion and expected to reach $509.2 billion by 2030.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

