U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.50
    -31.47 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,546.44
    -364.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,033.75
    -61.36 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.94
    -14.35 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    +1.01 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4230
    -0.1120 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6970
    +0.4890 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,915.77
    -271.68 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.28
    -10.38 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Greene Concepts Highlights 2022 Accomplishments and 2023 Long Term Growth

Greene Concepts, Inc.
·8 min read
Greene Concepts, Inc.
Greene Concepts, Inc.

BE WATER - BE FRESH

BE WATER 6pack
BE WATER 6pack

BE WATER a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness

Be WATER
Be WATER

Happy Mellow Immune Support Beverage

Happy Mellow
Happy Mellow

Marion, North Carolina, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce significant accomplishments for the year 2022 and major developments for substantial long-term advancement in 2023.

REPORT TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:

Greene Concepts continued its strategic and exponential growth in 2022 and is strongly positioned for an upcoming year of company expansion, retail opportunity, and projected exponential top-line growth.  The company expansion consists of a building expansion, new equipment installation, and new employee hires to support upcoming operational and sales growth.  Enlarging retail relationships while nurturing current relationships along with white labeling for other companies is also a focus.

As a company we continue to follow a clear and bold path on our quest to be a premier beverage provider throughout the country as we continue to boost our beverage lines. Our water, sourced from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, offers consumers one of the smoothest and best tasting water brands on the market.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenues for the Quarterly Period Ending October 31, 2022 were $292,072, indicating a substantial increase compared to the same quarter the previous year of $95,432.  This is a sales increase of over 300%.

Our current total assets of $5,960,052 (see Quarterly Period Ending October 31, 2022) includes our bottling plant and internal manufacturing, production, and loading assets.

2022 ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

  1. Launched the Happy Mellow Immune Support Beverage – Following its initial production run, Greene Concepts initiated its second major brand as an immune support CBD beverage while offering three distinct flavors online within a growing industry.

  2. Hired Company National Sales Director Brian Adkins – Mr. Adkins coordinates all company expansion efforts in terms of national and regional retail chain accounts, partnerships, and growth.  He brings to the position over 20-years in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) space, and he has brought to market goliath brands such as Snapple and Sunkist.

  3. Achieved Retail Growth by Local Distributor Get Be Water – Announced in an October 20, 2022 news release, the Get Be Water team is focused on expanding sales in retailers near the bottling plant throughout North Carolina and surrounding states.  Find recent updates on the Get Be Water Twitter page and the Get Be Water Facebook page.

  4. Upgraded and Modernized Marion, NC Bottling Plant – The company advanced its roadway, parking lot, painted the building’s interior/exterior, upgraded the inside lighting with LEDs, and purchased an enhanced forklift.

  5. Hired New Plant Supervisor Steve Bortz – Mr. Bortz will supervise production efforts at the Marion, NC bottling plant (reporting directly to the plant manager Mr. Ken Porter).  Mr. Bortz comes to the position with a decade of experience in manufacturing operations and management.

  6. Enlarged BE WATER sales Into all Florida Turnpike Service Center locations served by nearly three million commuters each day.

  7. Developed BevNET Online Presence For Greene Concepts’ Brands – The company captured the release of its BE WATER and Happy Mellow brands on BevNET’s website along with several news releases to include Happy Mellow.  Happy Mellow appears on page 32 of BevNET’s September/October, 2022 issue (also available here).  BevNET is a leading food and beverage-oriented media company and a recognized authority in the beverage industry.

  8. Solidified Agreement with Lunchbox Distribution, LLC to Distribute Happy Mellow CBD to 1,500 retail locations.

  9. Updated Labeling – All product SKUs, to include the forthcoming 6-packs, contain updated nutrition label information as noted in the January 19, 2022 news release.

  10. Donated bottled water to Jackson, KY and in Partnership with Camping World, Provided Water to Jackson, Mississippi.

  11. Activated Product Locator Launch – As captured in the February 3, 2022 news release, 2022 saw the release of the company’s product locator tab on the company’s BeWaterBeYou webpage.  This tab allows consumers to find current retail locations selling BE WATER throughout the country.

  12. Unveiled Company’s BE WATER E-Commerce Merchandise Store – Offers the display and purchase of company promotional products as noted in the August 26, 2022 news release.

  13. Expanded to 27 Amazon Fulfillment Centers - Encourages faster purchase and delivery of BE WATER via Amazon.

  14. Introduced STAY CBD Hemp Beverage Line Online Purchasing Platform - Created as a new division of Greene Concepts in 2021, the STAY brand extends the company’s product SKUs and offers a new brand of refreshment and bodily performance.

FORTHCOMING 2023 PRODUCTS AND EVENTS: 

  1. Hydration App – Partnering with Metatron Inc. to create a hydration app to allow users to manage their health, awareness, and hydration.

  2. 6-Pack, 12-Pack, and Gallon Production – The company first announced its forthcoming six-pack configuration in January, 2022 along with its one-gallon production capabilities.   The manufacturing line will also consist of 12-pack designs.  The multiple configuration sizes in concert with our standard 24-pack water bottles, increases the company’s SKU numbers and further supports our movement into large national retailers which require 6 and 12 pack designs.  This positions Greene Concepts to support the many larger scale retailers interested in BE WATER who do their slotting and plan-o-grams in February.  Many retailers have requested the company’s development of 6-pack and 12-pack configurations to bring on BE WATER.  Greene Concepts goals include penetrating as many large retailers as possible with every product SKU to include BE WATER’s 24-packs, 6-packs, 12-packs, and gallon production along with Happy Mellow and any new company brands.

  3. 20,000 sq ft addition to the bottling plant – Greene Concepts is preparing to expand the manufacturing facility by 20,000 sq ft.  This will make it a 75,000 sq ft beverage and bottling facility upon completion.  The building expansion will increase the space needed for operational growth while affording Greene Concepts the space needed to install a high-speed line to keep up with production demand.  The architect and engineer have been retained, and GCI is in the initial phase of planning.

  4. High-Speed Line Addition – The company is adding a high-speed line, to blow (develop) its own bottles to get cost-of-goods-sold (COGS) lower thereby giving the company more profits and allowing the production of a greater number of bottles faster than ever to support increased demand.

  5. Hiring of Seven Full-time Company Onsite Employees – As sales continue to grow throughout 2023, Greene Concepts will hire additional line workers at the Marion, NC bottling plant to support a second production shift.

  6. Corporate Audit – As noted in the company’s April 19, 2022 press release, the company is working with its corporate auditor to complete a complex two year financial audit toward becoming a fully reporting company.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts highlights, "We accomplished a tremendous amount in 2022 and there are many reasons for optimism in 2023.  We will multiply our partnerships and distribution channels toward profitable growth thereby increasing sales penetration to convenience stores, retailers, and small businesses.  Sales and revenue and our fiscal growth will continue to be captured on our annual and quarterly financials.  We are on pace to achieve each of our corporate goals.”

The global bottled water market is currently valued at $303.9 billion and expected to reach $509.2 billion by 2030.

Follow Greene Concepts Inc. on Twitter as well as BE WATERTM and Happy Mellow

Submit investor questions or potential leads to asklenny@greeneconcepts.com

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness.  Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains.  Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers. 

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023

    The growing popularity of e-commerce and cloud computing should be tailwinds for these growth stocks.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer LP (ET): Here is What You Need to Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) gained impressive momentum over the past three months. Let's look at the reasons these two Nasdaq stocks are worth buying right now.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 55% stake...

  • Top Reasons to Invest in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

    Old West Management, an investment management company, released its 2022 fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2022 was one of the most difficult years for investors. However, the fund performed better than the market. Even though its long-only separate accounts delivered negative returns for the year, they beat their respective […]

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy in 2023

    A couple of years ago, many would have laughed if you'd called Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock a good value investment. Like many companies, Tesla faces significant near-term challenges like inflation and rising rates, which increase the cost of capital and hurt growth stock valuations. In 2022, the billionaire sold a whopping $23 billion worth of Tesla stock to help fund the acquisition.

  • Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, stock bounces

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith reports that Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

  • ExxonMobil Unveils Another Massive Oil Development. Is The Stock Still a Buy Near Its All-Time High?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana. The proposed offshore project would cost 27% more than the last one. Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's latest multibillion-dollar drilling development and whether it should be viewed as a catalyst for buying the red-hot oil stock.

  • 1 Magnificent Opportunity That Could Supercharge Kinder Morgan's Growth

    Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) growth engine has been running low on fuel in recent years. While the company has started transitioning to lower-carbon fuels, like producing renewable natural gas and handling renewable diesel, they're minor growth drivers. It already has expertise in transporting and utilizing carbon dioxide, making it an ideal extension of its existing capabilities.

  • Why Tesla Soared and Chinese EV Makers Dropped Tuesday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has ruffled some investors' feathers in recent weeks, as it has slashed prices of its electric vehicle (EV) offerings, first in China and then in Europe and the U.S. Ramifications from those moves continue to drive momentum in the stock. Today that momentum is to the upside, with Tesla stock jumping almost 7% at its morning high. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were still trading up by 4.6%.

  • Analysts Expect Breakeven For Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Before Long

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Rumble Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:RUM ) business as it appears the company may be on...

  • Why Riot Platforms, Hut 8 Mining Corp, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 10% higher earlier today. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded as much as 19% higher today but now only trade about 8% higher, while shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up about 14% but now are only up about 4.5%. Riot, Hut 8, and HIVE Blockchain are all Bitcoin miners, meaning their business model involves trying to mine as many Bitcoin as possible in the most efficient manner.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day.

  • Moderna Gets Good News, but Another Biotech Stock Is Falling Again

    Just as the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led markets lower in 2022, the index is working hard to lead a rebound early in 2023. After being the only one of the three major U.S. stock market indexes to finish higher on Tuesday, the Nasdaq once again looked good early Wednesday morning, with futures on the index rising nearly half a percent. One winner leading the Nasdaq higher Wednesday morning was vaccine stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which announced positive news that showed investors the company is more than just a one-trick pony.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Clearfield (CLFD) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Clearfield (CLFD) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Carvana Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Perhaps no other stock has divided the investing community more than Carvana (NYSE: CVNA). Should you buy, sell, or hold Carvana this year? Between 2016 and 2021, Carvana increased units sold from 19,000 to 425,000, with revenue skyrocketing from $365 million to $12.8 billion during the same time.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.