Greene Concepts Positions Bottling Plant for Increased Sales and Onsite Support

Greene Concepts, Inc.

BE WATER, a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness

BeWater - BE FRESH

BE WATER, a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness

BeWater - BE USA-PROUD

Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to announce it is actively expanding the size of the bottling plant in Marion, NC. Additionally, the Company is increasing its onsite staffing and support levels. This amplification involves the installation of a new high-speed bottling line allowing the company to produce its own bottles on site along with gallon-sized production while also hiring additional staff for key roles.

The company’s current bottling plant size of 55,000 square feet will be expanded by 20,000 square feet resulting in a total square footage of 75,000 square feet. This increase further supports the company’s August 16, 2022 press release where it announced additional upgrades and modernization to its Marion, NC bottling plant.

Furthermore, the company is installing equipment to support gallon-sized production as noted in its August 24, 2022 press release . The new equipment installations in addition to staff and building square footage additions will strengthen Greene Concepts’ ability to support larger-scale sales orders from small and large retailers across the country along with varying type of packaging sizes to include 6-pack, 12-pack, 24-packs, gallon size, and 1-liter beverages.

Amy McNally, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, notes, “The added square footage to our plant prepares us to manufacture and house additional bottles while increasing our packaging and loading space as we continue to expand to more retailers across the country. In addition, we are preparing to install an additional high-speed line where we will be able to amplify our production capacity while reducing production costs through vertical integration.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “In order to support the expansion and high-speed line installation along with our new gallon-sized production equipment, we are hiring an architect along with a civil engineer . The architect will help us create a unique design specific to our bottling plant and develop plans to ensure the building remains functional, safe, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing. The civil engineer will help in the plan, design, and construction of the plant expansion along with ensuring the safety of the building, roadways, parking lot, and water/sewerage systems.”

Story continues

Mr. Greene continues, “Both hirings will collaborate with us to obtain the proper permits and licenses to ensure structural, electrical, and operational integrity, safety, and governmental compliance. The architect and civil engineer enable us to boost our current plant capabilities and support multiple large-scale national retail orders. Other open positions we are hiring for include assistant plant manager, plant technician, maintenance technician, and line workers for all bottling plant station operations.

Once the Company begins producing plastic bottles in house, manufacturing costs will decrease while speed of manufacturing increases. This adds value to the Company’s production line as well as bottom-line almost immediately which is extremely value-added for our shareholders and for our company revenues.”

Follow Greene Concepts Inc. on Twitter as well as BE WATER TM and Happy Mellow

Submit investor questions or potential leads to asklenny@greeneconcepts.com

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

Attachments



