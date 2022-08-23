U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Greener Jiangxi improves quality of life

·2 min read

NANCHANG, China, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

East China's Jiangxi province, known as the "cradle of the Chinese revolution", has managed to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental protection, and the concept of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has become a motto for the province's future development.

Changshui village in Wuning adopts a new industrial model, which helps local farmers explore a new development mechanism that combines tourism, agriculture and culture. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
Changshui village in Wuning adopts a new industrial model, which helps local farmers explore a new development mechanism that combines tourism, agriculture and culture. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Wuning county in Jiangxi's Jiujiang city has remained committed to following a green development path with ecological protection as its main priority, which has brought tangible benefits to local villagers, and boosted the county's high-quality social and economic development.

The ecological circulation industrial park in Changshui village in Wuning, covers an area of more than 1,000 mu (66.67 hectares) and has adopted a new industrial model featuring rice-fish farming, mushroom-fruit relay cropping, bee-forest raising, and ecological circulation, which helps local farmers explore a new development mechanism that combines tourism, agriculture and culture. The new model not only benefits the environment, but also improves the efficiency of agricultural production and increases farmers' incomes.

Ji'an city in Jiangxi, also responded actively to the provincial government's call to build a brand-new Jiangxi with lucid waters and lush mountains, and has beefed up efforts to beautify the coastline along the Ganjiang River, which is dubbed as the "mother river" of Jiangxi.

The water quality of the Ganjiang River is significantly improved. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
The water quality of the Ganjiang River is significantly improved. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Through years of continuous efforts, the water quality of Ganjiang River has been significantly improved, which has created a better living environment for residents living along the river. In recent years, more and more rare and endangered birds have taken shelter in Ji'an such as the scaly-sided merganser, also known as the Chinese merganser, which is an endangered species under first-grade State protection and appears on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list.

Luxi county, an old revolutionary base in Pingxiang city, Jiangxi, is located near the mountains and the river, and boasts abundant ecological resources.

In recent years, the county has highlighted the integration of Red tourism with green industry, and received the honor of being a "Beautiful and livable demonstration county in Jiangxi".

Luxi county, an old revolutionary base in Pingxiang, boasts abundant ecological resources. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
Luxi county, an old revolutionary base in Pingxiang, boasts abundant ecological resources. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greener-jiangxi-improves-quality-of-life-301610718.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

