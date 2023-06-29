The Greenery Spot, Johnson City's first cannabis dispensary, lights up Main Street

Johnson City welcomed its first-ever adult-use cannabis dispensary to the village Thursday as the Greenery Spot officially opened at 246 Main St.

The business was founded by Endicott native Chris Myers, who quickly made his first sale after cutting the ceremonial ribbon on the new venture Thursday afternoon.

“Opening a cannabis dispensary has been a dream of mine for years,” said Myers. “Today is the culmination of hard work from me, family, friends, dozens of supporters and I’m honored to start welcoming customers and providing a venue to support local growers and farmers who are producing the highest-quality cannabis on the market.”

The Greenery Spot is the 16th adult-use cannabis dispensary to open in New York state since the first legal sale in December.

Johnson City Mayor Marty Meaney said the new cannabis store is a “welcomed addition” that will likely bring new foot traffic to the village’s downtown district.

“We are excited to welcome the visitors that Greenery Spot will bring to our downtown,” said Meaney. “We believe that the opening of this new and unique business will move the revitalization of our downtown forward at a much faster pace than was anticipated and are delighted that Greenery Spot chose Main Street in Johnson City for the location of their dispensary.”

What can you buy at Greenery Spot?

Owner Chris Myers cuts the ceremonial ribbon during the grand opening of the Greenery Spot Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 246 Main St. in the Village of Johnson City.

The Greenery Spot carries a wide variety of cultivated cannabis products including flower, vape pens, edibles and topicals. Products are regulated by New York state. The interior of the store was designed by the Temeka Group, which has supported hundreds of dispensary openings across the country. The walls feature a green backdrop and cannabis-inspired artwork.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) noted Greenery Spot is the second legal adult use cannabis dispensary to open in Broome County. Just Breathe debuted in Binghamton in February through a partnership with the Broome County Urban League.

“This family-owned business with local roots will add a lot to the ongoing revitalization of downtown JC,” said Lupardo. “I applaud the Myers family’s interest in the economic growth of our community and wish them the very best for a successful business launch.”

Where does the Greenery Spot get its cannabis?

Customers check out the Greenery Spot, which opened Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 246 Main St. in the Village of Johnson City.

The Greenery Spot’s cannabis is grown by New York farmers. The store promises high-quality, tested cannabis products that support jobs in the industry.

"The Greenery Spot’s emphasis on supporting our area’s farms and selling locally-sourced products align with the broader vision of building a more sustainable and interconnected economy within the Southern Tier,” said State Senator Lea Webb (D-Binghamton). “New York’s cannabis industry is built on principles of equity, and we look forward to the economic growth and new jobs that The Greenery Spot will bring to our community.”

State cracks down on unlicensed cannabis businesses

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) speaks Thursday during the grand opening of the Greenery Spot Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 246 Main St. in the Village of Johnson City.

The Greenery Spot opens as New York state is attempting to crack down on sales at unlicensed businesses. State agencies inspected several dozen storefronts in June stretching from New York City to Ithaca and Binghamton, leading to violations at 31 businesses and the seizure of over 1,000 pounds of illicit cannabis valued at roughly $11 million.

A handful of Broome County businesses were cited, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced June 22, including Green Magic and Take Off in Binghamton, Royal Vapes of Endicott, and BMillz of Endicott and Conklin.

“As a fully licensed and legal establishment, in an area previously plagued by illicit shops, Johnson City residents can now be confident that they are being provided with safer, more reliable cannabis options,” said Brian Farmer, a spokesperson from the Office of Cannabis Management.

“Access to the legal market means high-quality products and professional guidance in ensuring a positive and responsible cannabis experience for all.”

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Greenery Spot in Johnson City is New York's 16th cannabis dispensary