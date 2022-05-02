U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.75
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,933.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,897.50
    +45.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.30
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.76
    -0.93 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.70
    -23.00 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.44 (-1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +3.41 (+11.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2561
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0700
    +0.2400 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,531.05
    +657.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.28
    -27.07 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,704.60
    -143.30 (-0.53%)
     

GREENFEED Vietnam reaffirms its robust growth with two significant deals

·2 min read

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Vietnam's leading agriculture-based company GREENFEED confirmed two major deals with French-owned poultry brand LeBoucher and NTT Corporation, a global technology solutions provider. These milestones help the company inch closer to its ambition to become one of the country's most diverse conglomerates.

A GREENFEED Vietnam representative said, "Over the past 19 years, we have worked hard to improve our products and expand our reach. Starting the journey as an animal feed manufacturer, we now have deep expertise and a diversified business portfolio in various sectors such as feed, farm, food, technology, and so on. With the two latest deals, we want to take what we are really good at to the next level in order to innovate and create even more value for our customers and the society."

In March, the company officially completed all due process to acquire the business and trademark of LeBoucher, the chicken brand of Alain Glon Holding PTE. LTD (AGH) in Vietnam. The acquisition is a strategic move of GREENFEED to rapidly add a chicken chain to its current "from farm-to-table" product ecosystem. After the M&A, LeBoucher will become the fifth in GREENFEED Vietnam's growing portfolio of food brands, reaffirming its commitment to develop and expand a protein-based product portfolio in order to meet the demand for safe and high-quality food of Vietnamese consumers.

"We believe GREENFEED will enhance the brand even further based on the commitment to quality that we set out, and LeBoucher will reach further to many more consumers," added Glon Benoit Alain, Managing Director of AGH.

Mr. Quang Thanh Cuong, CEO of Food Segment, GREENFEED Vietnam and Mr. Glon Benoit Alain, Managing Director of AGH
In addition, after many years of investing in the technology sector, QD.TEK – a member of GREENFEED announced its entry into the data center business through the partnership with NTT Corporation, the world's leading telecommunications carrier and data center service provider. Under the agreement, QD.TEK, and NTT Global Data Center (NTT GDC), a member of NTT Corporation, will establish a joint venture, NTT Global Data Center HCMC1 Limited Liability Company (HCMC1), to develop a Data Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Imagery of Ho Chi Minh City 1 Data Center
The HCMC1 will provide full-stack, full-lifecycle ICT solutions to a wide range of clients, including government sectors, major financial institutions, telecommunications companies, IT companies, and manufacturers.

"Partnering with the world's leading telecommunications carrier and data center service provider is our great honor to provide ICT service excellence and benefits of a world-class data center to Vietnamese clients in which there is remarkable growth in demands for digital services and infrastructure," said Ngo Truong Da, President of QD. TEK.

About GREENFEED

Established in 2003, GREENFEED owns an integrated food chain Feed – Farm – Food with the mission to build quality and trusted brands that relentlessly innovate and create sustainable values for customers and society.

GREENFEED offers numerous animal feed brands, whose quality are verified by ISO 22000, HACCP, GLOBAL G.A.P and BAP, along with exclusive international-standard animal breeds. Additionally, GREENFEED's food brands - G Kitchen, MAMACHOICE, Wyn, G•LALA, LeBoucher, bring tasty and healthy food solutions to millions of Vietnamese consumers.

GREENFEED was ranked as a top 100 global feed company (by Feed International magazine), a top 50 brand in 2020 (Forbes Vietnam) and one of Vietnam's 100 largest enterprises (VNR 500). GREENFEED is also one of the 100 best places to work in Vietnam (Anphabe). For more information, please visit website: www.greenfeed.com.vn.

SOURCE GREENFEED Vietnam

