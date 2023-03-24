Greenfilled Uses Plankton to Enhance Performance

The Health Brand's Perform Supplement Uses SOD from Plankton to Boost Energy and Enhance Performance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many ways to naturally go about enhancing an individual's performance. On a basic level, good sleep, diet, and exercise go a long way in increasing the physical output of the body. In addition to that, many nutritional supplements can provide an extra degree of focus and energy.

NIH's Office of Dietary Supplements reports that dietary supplements designed to enhance exercise and athletic performance are a multi-billion-dollar industry with products that come in tablets, powders, liquids, bars, and capsules. They include a smorgasbord of different ingredients, from obvious items like caffeine to less well-known things like protein, creatine, and amino acids. Two things that aren't mentioned on the list are Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) and one of the most important sources of this cellular superstar: marine phytoplankton.

"Marine phytoplankton is a primary source of SOD," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "It is the most ancient and comprehensive vegetable marine active ingredient for oxidative stress prevention, and it is present in every Greenfilled product formulation — including Perform Supplement."

Greenfilled's Perform Supplement channels the cellular strengthening power of TetraSOD® (the brand's patented and potent SOD ingredient sourced from phytoplankton) as an antioxidant agent to help fight oxidative stress. SOD has also been shown to help with therapeutic factors that relate to performance and recovery, such as reducing inflammation.

Together with vitamin C, the two ingredients help fight fatigue, reduce recovery time, and keep active individuals on their feet throughout the day. The simple-yet-profound product is non-GMO, vegan, and doesn't contain artificial colors or flavors. It is a truly natural, easily sustainable way for athletes and individuals alike to achieve their performance goals.

"It doesn't matter if you're trying to get through tough workouts on a regular basis or you're just struggling to stay energized at the end of the day," says Castaño, "Perform Supplement uses one of nature's oldest ingredients to improve performance at a cellular level on a daily basis, and it's all thanks to the power of our little ocean friends, phytoplankton."

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

