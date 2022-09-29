Greenfilled Uses Plankton to Provide Foundational Nutritional Support

The Brand's Flagship Ingredient, TetraSOD®, Combats Oxidative Stress on a Molecular Level, Cultivating Comprehensive Health in the Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are supplements that are designed to address specific ailments, and then there are those that elevate an individual's health as a whole. For instance, taking nettles daily can help manage allergies. Collagen can improve skin and joint health. And then there are supplements that are so potent and nutrient-rich that they comprehensively address the most rudimentary elements of bodily health.

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand that is creating holistic supplements by tapping into the venerable and comprehensive power of phytoplankton to heal, restore, and preserve the body at its most basic level. Each of the company's products includes its flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®, which is sourced from phytoplankton and utilizes superoxide dismutase (SOD) to combat oxidative stress.

"SOD is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "This makes it the first shield against oxidative stress. Our unique formulation, TetraSOD®, is the most concentrated SOD source in the market, with science-backed and demonstrated efficiency in activating the antioxidant response pathway on human cells."

The results of this potency lead to better management of oxidative stress — a natural phenomenon where stress produces "free radicals" that can damage and degenerate tissue if left unchecked. Greenfilled products help to manage the harmful effects of oxidative stress by enhancing the dismutation of dangerous free radicals into molecular oxygen that is healthy and safe. This enhances the natural function of the body on multiple levels. Results can include healthier aging, more energy, greater resilience, better digestion, healthy joints, and improved mental clarity.

Greenfilled has gone even further than these basic advantages by crafting several different products that utilize additional natural ingredients to accentuate various benefits. For instance, its Memory supplement combines TetraSOD® with other ingredients, like Ginkgo Biloba and Panax Ginseng, to improve the impact of the product on memory and mental clarity. Similarly, its Perform supplement combines TetraSOD® and Vitamin C to create a simple yet effective natural performance booster.

Story continues

While each item has a focus, all of Greenfilled's products start and end with TetraSOD®'s ability to counteract oxidative stress. This quietly and comprehensively helps the body age well and maintain peak performance over time.

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

Enrique Castaño

Sales & Business Development Director

Fitoplancton Marino, S.L

Phone + 34 620003888

345644@email4pr.com

www.tetrasod.com

www.easyalgae.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenfilled-uses-plankton-to-provide-foundational-nutritional-support-301636323.html

SOURCE Greenfilled