U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,682.75
    -49.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,431.00
    -319.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,364.50
    -191.25 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.30
    -27.50 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +0.62 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.20
    -10.80 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9710
    -0.0029 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8000
    +0.0950 (+2.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.89
    -0.71 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6400
    +0.5180 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,245.45
    +175.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.13
    +11.35 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,918.16
    -87.23 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Greenfilled Uses Plankton to Provide Foundational Nutritional Support

·3 min read

The Brand's Flagship Ingredient, TetraSOD®, Combats Oxidative Stress on a Molecular Level, Cultivating Comprehensive Health in the Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are supplements that are designed to address specific ailments, and then there are those that elevate an individual's health as a whole. For instance, taking nettles daily can help manage allergies. Collagen can improve skin and joint health. And then there are supplements that are so potent and nutrient-rich that they comprehensively address the most rudimentary elements of bodily health.

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand that is creating holistic supplements by tapping into the venerable and comprehensive power of phytoplankton to heal, restore, and preserve the body at its most basic level. Each of the company's products includes its flagship ingredient, TetraSOD®, which is sourced from phytoplankton and utilizes superoxide dismutase (SOD) to combat oxidative stress.

"SOD is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "This makes it the first shield against oxidative stress. Our unique formulation, TetraSOD®, is the most concentrated SOD source in the market, with science-backed and demonstrated efficiency in activating the antioxidant response pathway on human cells."

The results of this potency lead to better management of oxidative stress — a natural phenomenon where stress produces "free radicals" that can damage and degenerate tissue if left unchecked. Greenfilled products help to manage the harmful effects of oxidative stress by enhancing the dismutation of dangerous free radicals into molecular oxygen that is healthy and safe. This enhances the natural function of the body on multiple levels. Results can include healthier aging, more energy, greater resilience, better digestion, healthy joints, and improved mental clarity.

Greenfilled has gone even further than these basic advantages by crafting several different products that utilize additional natural ingredients to accentuate various benefits. For instance, its Memory supplement combines TetraSOD® with other ingredients, like Ginkgo Biloba and Panax Ginseng, to improve the impact of the product on memory and mental clarity. Similarly, its Perform supplement combines TetraSOD® and Vitamin C to create a simple yet effective natural performance booster.

While each item has a focus, all of Greenfilled's products start and end with TetraSOD®'s ability to counteract oxidative stress. This quietly and comprehensively helps the body age well and maintain peak performance over time.

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com.

Enrique Castaño
Sales & Business Development Director
Fitoplancton Marino, S.L
Phone + 34 620003888
345644@email4pr.com
www.tetrasod.com
www.easyalgae.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenfilled-uses-plankton-to-provide-foundational-nutritional-support-301636323.html

SOURCE Greenfilled

Recommended Stories

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Bet on These 4 Biotech Stocks With Bright Prospects

    New drug approvals and pipeline development should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and pipeline progress position AGEN, CVAC, IMCR and DVAX well amid the volatility.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

    If so, it was probably for something like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), with an eye-popping price of $419,020 per share. Thankfully, there are much cheaper companies to buy, and some of them might even grow a bit faster than Warren Buffett's business. With its shares trading for around $13, having gained 139% in the past 12 months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is a little-known biotech stock that's positioned to keep paying off for investors thanks to its progress in treating a rare neuromuscular disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Success Pops Stocks Across the Industry

    For the 55 million people around the world who suffer from Alzheimer's and related dementias -- not to mention their loved ones -- Biogen's...

  • Biogen Explodes Higher After Potential Mega Blockbuster Alzheimer's Drug Succeeds

    Biogen stock catapulted Wednesday — bringing shares of other Alzheimer's plays with it — after its experimental treatment succeeded in a test.

  • The Petri Dish: iSpecimen's founding CEO, longtime COO depart

    Christopher Ianelli, founder and CEO of iSpecimen, is leaving the company following a "mutual agreement" between him and the board of directors.

  • Vertex (VRTX), CRISPR to Seek FDA Nod for Hemoglobinopathy Therapy

    Vertex (VRTX) and partner CRISPR intend to start a rolling BLA submission with the FDA for their gene therapy in thalassemia and sickle cell disease indications by November 2022.

  • Is Biogen a Smart Biotech Stock to Buy Right Now?

    New clinical trial results are great, but this company's Alzheimer's disease program has deeply disappointed investors in the past.

  • KemPharm's Lead Prodrug Shows Favorable Safety Profile For Rare Sleeping Disorder

    KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) announced topline data from its exploratory Phase 1 trial confirming the relative cardiovascular effects and pharmacokinetics of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) compared to Ritalin (racemic methylphenidate), a commonly prescribed CNS stimulant. SDX, KemPharm's proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in KP1077, a potential treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare sleep disorder. Based on the data, KemPha

  • A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

    Investors on Wall Street continued to have doubts about when the stock market is likely to recover, as ongoing worries about inflation, interest rates, and the global financial system have everyone on edge. Biotech stocks have been among those hit hardest by the bear market in 2022, but Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced good news in a key clinical trial that has huge implications for those suffering from a harsh and debilitating disease. Biogen's favorable outcome also gave industry peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a boost, on optimism that a new way of coming up with important treatments could spur further successes.

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Success Was a Shock. Now There Are 5 Big Questions.

    Data from Eisai and its partner Biogen are startling because their drug lecanemab slowed cognitive decline, and suggest that a theory that seemed all but disproved still has legs.

  • Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year

    For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars directly into the pockets of millions of people. “That’s something we may never see again in the rest of our lives,” said Mary Johnson, the Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League.

  • Orlando Health, AdventHealth prepare for Hurricane Ian

    Metro Orlando hospital systems are preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Ian this week. AdventHealth, Orlando Health and HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) all have started to prepare for the storm. Here's what each system is doing: The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system expects to be fully staffed during the storm, said spokesman Jeff Grainger.

  • Encompass Health (EHC) Plans Hospital to Aid Florida Footprint

    Encompass Health (EHC) unveils plans to fortify its U.S. presence via building a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida.

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

    There's a new COVID-19 shot that targets omicron and its subvariants. But does your protection fade after a certain amount of time?