How Greenfilled Is Using the Primordial Ocean to Improve Health

The Health and Wellness Brand Is Tapping the Powers of Phytoplankton to Address Oxidative Stress Naturally

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy aging is a concern for a growing number of individuals. Managing the effects of time can be challenging, especially when unseen factors like oxidative stress continue to chip away at a person's underlying health. Unchecked oxidative stress can open up the doors for a variety of health concerns , from inflammation and high blood pressure to diabetes, heart disease, and various neurodegenerative diseases.

It's important to manage oxidative stress in a natural yet effective manner. According to Enrique Castaño, COO at the health and wellness brand Greenfilled, one needs to look no further than the primordial ocean for the best answers to oxidative stress and healthy aging.

"All of Greenfilled's products have their foundation in our patented ingredient, TetraSOD®," says Castaño. "TetraSOD® is obtained from marine phytoplankton that is grown at our land-based farm rather than extracted from the oceans. We do this for sustainability, but in practice, the resulting product is as natural as its primordial ancestors. It's also the most ancient and comprehensive vegetable marine active ingredient for oxidative stress prevention, making it the first shield of protection against every health challenge in which oxidative stress is involved."

Castaño goes on to explain that the way his company harvests their phytoplankton isn't just sustainable. It's also controlled, ensuring that it contains extraordinary levels of Super Oxide Disumtase (SOD) — which happens to be the most important and widely researched antioxidant enzyme.

Greenfilled has used this potent natural antidote to oxidative stress in all of its products. From energy and performance supplements to memory boosters , Greenfilled supercharges the health benefits of its products by leaning on the raw, primordial power of the ocean's smallest yet most important inhabitant.

Story continues

"At Greenfilled, we're on a mission to create natural solutions that help keep you, and our planet, healthy," declares Castaño. "That's why all you'll find in our products are scientifically-researched active ingredients from vegetable origin, that come from sustainable and regenerative sources. It's a product that's good for you and good for the planet."

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

Enrique Castaño

Sales & Business Development Director

Fitoplancton Marino, S.L

Phone + 34 620003888

343360@email4pr.com

www.tetrasod.com

www.easyalgae.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-greenfilled-is-using-the-primordial-ocean-to-improve-health-301612693.html

SOURCE Greenfilled