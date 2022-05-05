GreenFirst to Host First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSX: GFP) ("GreenFirst") will host a conference call to review first-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11am (EST). The results are scheduled to be released the evening of May 11, 2022.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed via telephone: (+1) 416 764 8658 or (+1) 888 886 7786 or via web http://momentum.adobeconnect.com/greenfirst/. A replay of the webcast and presentation slides will be available on GreenFirst's website following the conference call. Please visit GreenFirst's Investor Relations website at greenfirst.ca/investors at the end of the day on May 11, 2022 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst Forest Products is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. The Company owns 7 sawmills and 1 paper mill across Ontario and Quebec. GreenFirst is a significant lumber producer in Canada having an annual lumber production capacity of 905MMfbm, with a goal to increase. GreenFirst's mills are located in rich wood baskets proudly operating over 9.2 million hectares of FSC® certified public and private Canadian forestlands (FSC®-C167905). The Company believes that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be a leader in the global forestry industry.

