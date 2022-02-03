GreenFirst Opens New Office in North Bay

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) ("GreenFirst") is proud to announce that it has opened an administration office in North Bay, Ontario to support the continued rapid growth of the Company.

North Bay offers a cost competitive business environment, a highly skilled workforce, and is in proximity to our mills. The new office is located downtown North Bay at 222 McIntyre Street West. GreenFirst is actively hiring, all job openings are posted on our website at greenfirst.ca/careers. At full complement the North Bay GreenFirst office intends to employ at least 35 full-time employees.

"The Province of Ontario welcomes GreenFirst to North Bay" said Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli. "There's a great workforce looking to be a part of this exciting new opportunity. We look forward to working with GreenFirst on sustainable forestry management of their paper and lumber mills."

"On behalf of Council I would like to officially welcome GreenFirst to North Bay as they announce the opening of their new professional services office" said Mayor McDonald. "This commitment to locating in North Bay not only supports the company's strategic growth in northern Ontario and Quebec operations, but it is also a great addition to our downtown business community."

"We are happy to be a part of the North Bay Community" said Rick Doman, CEO of GreenFirst. "We offer attractive career prospects and welcome the talent of North Bay and surrounding areas to apply."

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. We believe that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst has seven Sawmills in Ontario and Quebec and one Paper Mill in Ontario. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be an environmental leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca.

