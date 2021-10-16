GreenFirst receives 2021 FSC® Leadership award for maintaining forest certification for over 15 years

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSXV: GFP) ("GreenFirst") is pleased to announce it is the recipient of a 2021 FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Leadership Award, an award recognizing uncommon excellence that advances responsible forest management and forest conservation.

GreenFirst was awarded a 2021 FSC Leadership Award for maintaining FSC (FSC® - C167905) certification on over 9 million acres (3.8 million hectares) of complex boreal landscapes in Ontario and Quebec for more than 15 years. The award is specific to two forests areas managed by GreenFirst; the Gordon Cosens Forest in Ontario and those managed by the Abitibi-Ouest team in Quebec (management units 082-51, 085-51 and 085-62).

GreenFirst was nominated for this award for rigorously tackling the requirements of the new FSC National standard and playing a key role in establishing unique partnerships, which has engaged Federal and Provincials government representatives, local stakeholders, ENGOs and Indigenous Peoples together with a vested interest in protecting woodland caribou habitat.

"Sustainability is a core value of GreenFirst and we are committed to focus on being positive stewards of the forests we manage. We believe in the added value FSC certification brings to our products for our customers. It is a great honour to receive this award from the FSC – a Global leader in forest certification. I would like to acknowledge the exceptional work and efforts by our forest management team at GreenFirst as they have strong dedication to sustainable forest management," said Rick Doman, Chief Executive Officer.

GreenFirst is proud to source from forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which is amongst the most stringent in the industry.

About GreenFirst

GreenFirst is a forest-first business, focused on sustainable forest management and lumber production. We believe that responsible forest practices, coupled with the long-term green advantage of lumber, provide GreenFirst with significant cyclical and secular advantages in building products. GreenFirst's long-term vision is to be an environmental leader in the global forestry industry.

For more information, please visit: www.greenfirst.ca.

