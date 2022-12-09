U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.92
    -4.59 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,711.44
    -70.04 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,071.56
    -10.44 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.51
    -4.78 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.45
    +0.99 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.10
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.23 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5550
    +0.0640 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    +0.0059 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6000
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,187.01
    +265.33 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.84
    -1.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.50
    +2.33 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the market are BASF SE, Berry Global Inc. , EIFFEL Industry Plastics S. p. A, Essen Multipack Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH, GCR Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372068/?utm_source=GNW
, Iris Polymers Industries Pvt Ltd., Lumite Inc., Plastika Kritis SA, Polifilm Extrusion GmbH, RPC Group plc, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Sichuan Bozong Greenhouse Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Central Worldwide Co. Ltd., and Tuflex India.

The global greenhouse film market is expected to grow from $4.71 billion in 2021 to $5.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $7.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The greenhouse film market consists of sales of greenhouse film products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as roofs in greenhouses to shelter the plants inside of greenhouses from the larger world outside.Greenhouse films refer to a smooth plastic that is placed on the roof of the greenhouse to protect the plants inside from the elements.

These are used to grow plants that need a specially controlled climate to grow.

The main resin types of greenhouse films are low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA).Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is used for making shopping bags, dry cleaning bags, flexible bottles, and construction and agricultural films.

The various functionalities are diffused GHF, photo-selective GHF, anti-dirt GHF, and other functionality with various widths such as 4.5 meters, 5.5 meters, 7 meters, 9 meters, and other width types and thicknesses such as 80200 microns, 200 microns, and >200 microns. These are used in vegetables, fruit, flowers, and others (transplants and ornamental).
 
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the greenhouse film market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this greenhouse film market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rising demand for food production is expected to propel the growth of the greenhouse film market going forward.Food production is the process of producing sellable food items using raw ingredients available from plants and animals.

Plastic greenhouses would help to increase and secure the yield. For instance, in April 2022, according to Agriculture Victoria, an Australia-based innovation company for economic growth in Victoria’s agriculture through leading science and strong science capacity data, representing 26.0% of Australian food and fibre export value. Victoria’s food and fibre exports have increased to reach a record $14.5 billion for the 2019–20 period. Therefore, the increase in agricultural production is driving the growth of the greenhouse film market.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the greenhouse film market.Major companies operating in the greenhouse film market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For example, in September 2021, BASF, a German greenhouse film company, will launch IrgaCycleTM, a line of additive solutions aimed at meeting the urgent needs in plastic recycling.This improves the properties of recycled plastics mechanically for various industries and enhances the quality of post-consumer and industrial polyolefin material for re-use in flexible, molding, and rigid applications. It also helps in increasing the percentage of recycled content for various end-users.

In January 2020, BASF, a German-based chemical company, acquired Solvay for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens BASF’s polyamide capabilities with innovative and well-known products such as Technyl® and enables BASF to support its customers with even better engineering plastics solutions.

Solvay is a Belgium-based company operating in greenhouse film.

The countries covered in the greenhouse film market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The greenhouse film market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides greenhouse film market statistics, including greenhouse film industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a greenhouse film market share, detailed greenhouse film market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the greenhouse film industry. This greenhouse film market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372068/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's Arizona Fab Could Mean Big Wins for 2 Other Chip Stocks

    Taiwan Semi's expansion to the U.S. is a big deal, but there are ways to profit during construction.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • This Stock Continues to Ignore the Bear Market of 2022

    Cutting-edge aircraft and next-generation spacecraft maker Northrop Grumman has been ignoring the 2022 bear market and has been trending higher the past 12 months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a positive trend and confirms the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has stayed above the zero line for much of the past year.

  • Attention, Walmart Shareholders, You May See Lower Prices Ahead

    Walmart Inc. has rallied from lows in May and June into late November. Prices moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in late October. The slopes of both the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages turned positive in November and we can see a buy signal from the golden cross -- the 50-day line crossed above the 200-day moving average line.

  • Mysterious, Dirt-Cheap Oil Is Being Marketed to Houston Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The offer seemed too good to be true: Up to 200,000 barrels of heavy-sour crude at a $30 discount to the US benchmark. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysThe

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Arista Networks Exceeds My Price Target, So It's Time for Another Look

    With the stock now above that price target, let's again check out the charts of the developer of cloud networking technology. In this daily bar chart of ANET, below, we can see that traders who took our buy recommendation were able to snag some nice profits by early August when ANET reached our $120 price target. ANET is pulling back as the end of year approaches but is still above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the slower-to-react 200-day moving average line.

  • Top 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten semiconductor manufacturing countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to Top 5 Semiconductor Manufacturing Countries in the World. Semiconductor fabrication is one of the most lucrative yet one of the most difficult industries in the world. Chips are responsible for […]

  • Jack Ma Gives Up Position In China's Prestigious Guild - Read Why

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) co-founder Jack Ma stepped down as the General Association of Zhejiang Entrepreneurs president, a position he has held since 2015. Ma, now 58, continued his post-retirement tour of food-related businesses and farms worldwide, SCMP reports. Nan Cunhui, the chairman of the electric parts maker Chint Group, succeeded Ma as the head of the prestigious guild in his home province, an area in China long-known for private entrepreneurship. Also Read: Alibaba An

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD Forays Malaysia With $113M Deal

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY), the Chinese EV company backed by Warren Buffett, forged a 500 million ringgit ($113 million) tie-up with Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd as it made its electric vehicle debut in Malaysia. Sime Darby will be BYD's exclusive distributor in Malaysia, with the first showroom to open later this month, Bloomberg reports. They plan to have 20 dealerships by next year and 40 by 2024. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Trim Holdings In This Tesla Competitor Ag

  • 3 Steel Stocks That Have Gained More Than 30% This Year

    Steel stocks like Olympic Steel (ZEUS), Commercial Metals (CMC) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) are worth adding to your portfolio based on their strong fundamentals.

  • GE Healthcare Plans to Reduce Debt and Costs, Pursue Tuck-In Acquisitions

    General Electric’s healthcare division plans to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after its spinoff in early January, finance chief Helmut Zodl said Thursday at an investor event in New York.

  • Broadcom Bucks Semiconductor Downturn As Earnings, Outlook Top Estimates

    Broadcom reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street's targets, despite slowing smartphone sales.

  • Europe Cold Snap Tests Gas Reserves After Russian Supply Cut

    Frigid temperatures are boosting demand for natural gas in parts of Europe, an early test of the continent’s readiness for winter without Russian energy.

  • Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart

    New sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LVC) are down almost 61% year-on-year, as Western sanctions curb Russia's access to some materials and falling demand and high prices further hobble the sector. But sales of Chinese branded passenger cars, including Haval, Chery and Geely have surged, rising to 16,138 units in November, almost double the 8,235 in January, while market share reached 31.3% from 9.6%, data from Russian analytical agency Autostat showed. Russia's new passenger car and LCV sales were 46,403 in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday, and sales should reach around 600,000 for this year overall.