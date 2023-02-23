Greenhouse Films Global Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030: Technological Advancement in Greenhouse Films Provides Significant Growth Opportunities
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greenhouse Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Greenhouse Films estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LLDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Greenhouse Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
Eiffel SpA
Essen Multipack Ltd.
FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH
Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.
Grupo Armando Alvarez SA
Plastika Kritis SA
Polifilm Extrusion GmbH
RKW SE
What's New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Greenhouse Cultivation - A Review
World Greenhouse VegeTable Statistics - 2019
Greenhouse Film Market Set to Witness Significant Growth
Greenhouse Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Global Population, Coupled with Increasing Food Demand Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Greenhouse Film Market
Growing Emphasis to Expand the Sluggish Agricultural Productivity Acts as a Key Growth Driver for Greenhouse Film Market
Growth in Greenhouse Protected Cultivation Area Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Resin - The Largest Resin Type
Measures to Avoid Greenhouse Film Degradation
Technological Advancement in Greenhouse Films Provides Significant Growth Opportunities
