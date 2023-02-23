Greenhouse Films Global Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030: Technological Advancement in Greenhouse Films Provides Significant Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greenhouse Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Greenhouse Films estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the LLDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Greenhouse Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

Eiffel SpA

Essen Multipack Ltd.

FVG Folien-Vertriebs GmbH

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Grupo Armando Alvarez SA

Plastika Kritis SA

Polifilm Extrusion GmbH

RKW SE

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Greenhouse Cultivation - A Review

World Greenhouse VegeTable Statistics - 2019

Greenhouse Film Market Set to Witness Significant Growth

Greenhouse Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Global Population, Coupled with Increasing Food Demand Provide the Cornerstone for Growth of Greenhouse Film Market

Growing Emphasis to Expand the Sluggish Agricultural Productivity Acts as a Key Growth Driver for Greenhouse Film Market

Growth in Greenhouse Protected Cultivation Area Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Resin - The Largest Resin Type

Measures to Avoid Greenhouse Film Degradation

Technological Advancement in Greenhouse Films Provides Significant Growth Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhdkcu-films?w=5

