Greenhouse Horticulture Market- 62% of Growth to Originate from Europe|Plastic Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The greenhouse horticulture market share is expected to increase by USD 17.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Learn more about factors influencing the market as you Get sample copy

The greenhouse horticulture market is categorized by Technavio as a part of the global building products market. The greenhouse horticulture market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Key Drivers

The improvement in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses is driving the greenhouse horticulture market. CO2 is essential for plants to produce glucose during photosynthesis. The amount of CO2 available in the air is only 0.04% by volume. Greenhouses require additional CO2 for the plants to increase the yield along with proper ventilation. CO2 can be extracted from the air using different techniques. A recent technique called direct air capture captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere. The companies are developing advanced technology for the extraction of CO2. For instance, Climeworks has recently launched the world's first commercial plant for CO2 capture from the atmosphere. The plant aims to capture about 900 tons of CO2 per annum and distribute it to greenhouses for better vegetable cultivation. As CO2 becomes cheaper, farmers can pump it into their greenhouses to improve the yield, thus enhancing their margins.

View market report outlook to know more about factors driving the market

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: Key Challenges

The high costs of greenhouses is expected to be a major hindrance to the greenhouse horticulture market during the forecast period. Building high-quality greenhouses for best yields requires high capital and operating expenses. Maintaining the characteristics of a greenhouse for desired plant growth requires a recurring expenditure on items such as plastic/glass roofing as well as climate control equipment such as fans, vents, heaters, and lighting systems. These will be treated as capital expenditure, which is a one-time expense. For instance, the average annual income of a farmer from a farm in the US was more than $23,700 and from other sources was about four times the farm income in 2018 according to the Farm Household Income and Characteristics research by the Economic Research Service of the USDA. On the other hand, the average cost of erecting a greenhouse varies from $5,000 to $25,000 for a low-end basic greenhouse or a high-end technology-equipped greenhouse. Although these can vary between regions, this shows that the annual farm income is comparable to constructing a greenhouse requiring substantial capital from a farmer.

Story continues

Product Insights and News

The greenhouse horticulture market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Certhon, a leading vendor, designs and builds greenhouses, technical systems, and growth chambers for the international greenhouse horticulture sector.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Certhon

Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

Netafim Ltd.

Priva Holding BV

Richel Group SAS

Ridder Drive Systems BV

Rough Brothers Inc

Top Greenhouses Ltd.

Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key consumer countries US, The Netherlands, China, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc, Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download report sample to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

Europe's Contribution to Greenhouse Horticulture Market

The increase in the number of greenhouse facilities, farm management, and the presence of many vendors is expected to propel the greenhouse horticulture market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 62% of market growth as countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain are the key markets for greenhouse horticulture. Market growth in Europe is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.

Retrieve report sample and know more about the market contribution in Europe

Market Segmentation

The greenhouse horticulture market is divided by products into the plastic segment and glass segment. The plastic segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period. Plastic greenhouses are generally made from polycarbonate, polyethylene, acrylic, or fiberglass. Polycarbonates and acrylics are plastic materials that have high impact strength and protect crops from snow as well as hail. The downside of these materials is high combustibility resulting in higher insurance costs. Polyethylene transmits lesser light than glass and is resistant to the impact of hail. Such factors are expected to lead to the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market through this segment.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next five years

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of greenhouse horticulture market vendors

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Precise estimation of the greenhouse horticulture market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the greenhouse horticulture industry across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Related Reports:

Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download sample

Roofing Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download sample

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Acrylic resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Elastomer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

10.4 3M Corp.

10.5 Atlas Roofing Corp.

10.6 BASF SE

10.7 CICO Group

10.8 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

10.9 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.10 GAF Materials LLC

10.11 Henry Co.

10.12 Sika AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenhouse-horticulture-market--62-of-growth-to-originate-from-europeplastic-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation17000-technavio-reports-301571078.html

SOURCE Technavio