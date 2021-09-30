U.S. markets closed

Greenhouse Horticulture Market from Industrial Machinery Industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to the latest market research report titled greenhouse horticulture market by Product (Plastic and Glass) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7.25 %.

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Greenhouse Horticulture Analytical Insights

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:

4.35%

Forecast Period:

2021 to 2025

CAGR:

Accelerating at 7.25%

Historical Data:

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages:

120

Exhibits:

98

Incremental Growth

$ 9.41 Billion

Segments covered:

Product, & Geography

By Product

By Geography

Impact of COVID-19
The greenhouse horticulture market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The greenhouse horticulture market 2021-2025 market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the plastic segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The greenhouse horticulture market size is expected to grow by USD 9.41 billion.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc, Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV are some of the major market participants.

  • What is the key market driver and challenge?
    Government support for greenhouse horticulture in developing economies is the key market driver and the lack of proper water for irrigation may hinder the market.

  • How big is the Europe market?
    56% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Industrial Heat Pumps Market -The industrial heat pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 562.43 million and record a CAGR of 5.33% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market -The industrial energy efficiency services market has the potential to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02%. Download a free sample report now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc, Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV are some of the major market participants.

Although the Improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses will offer immense growth opportunities, the high costs associated with greenhouses is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this greenhouse horticulture market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

  • Plastic

  • Glass

Geography

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • MEA

  • South America

Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The greenhouse horticulture market report covers the following areas:

  • Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size

  • Greenhouse Horticulture Market Trends

  • Greenhouse Horticulture Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased urban demand driving horticultural production as one of the prime reasons driving the Greenhouse Horticulture Market growth during the next few years.

Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the greenhouse horticulture market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the greenhouse horticulture market across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of greenhouse horticulture market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Certhon

  • Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV

  • Netafim Ltd.

  • Priva Holding BV

  • Richel Group SAS

  • Ridder Drive Systems BV

  • Rough Brothers Inc

  • Top Greenhouses Ltd.

  • Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenhouse-horticulture-market-from-industrial-machinery-industry-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-25--17000--technavio-reports-301387030.html

SOURCE Technavio

