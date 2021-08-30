U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Greenhouse Horticulture Market to Register USD 8.81 bn growth during 2020-2024|Technavio

·3 min read

Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

Greenhouse horticulture market will have Certhon, Dalsem, and Industries Harnois Inc. as major participants during 2020-2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The greenhouse horticulture market is expected to grow by USD 8.81 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the greenhouse horticulture market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Latest market research report titled Greenhouse Horticulture Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Greenhouse Horticulture Market Analysis can now be gained through our report. Download Free Sample Now!

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Similar Reports:

Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Smart Greenhouse Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Major Three Greenhouse Horticulture Market Participants:

Certhon

The company offers Greenhouse construction, Indoor farming, SuprimAir greenhouse, Heating & Cooling, Electrical engineering, Irrigation, and Automation.

Dalsem

The company offers custom-made factory, greenhouse glazing, greenhouse construction, greenhouse construction trellis girder, greenhouse roof, electrical installation, water storage, mechanical cooling, high-pressure misting system, construction, assimilation lighting system, heating system-boiler, combined heat power unit, screening pad, and fan system.

Industries Harnois Inc.

The company offers Multiple equipment options, Environment control, Fully enclosed systems, Equipment instead of pesticides like insect repellents, and an Optimized design that maximizes the efficiency of the natural ventilation and reduces energy use.

Get report snapshot to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/greenhouse-horticulture-market-industry-analysis

Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Greenhouse horticulture market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geographic

  • Application

The greenhouse horticulture market is driven by improved CO2 extraction technologies. In addition, other factors such as the evolution of LEDs in horticultural lighting solutions and increased urban demand driving horticultural production are expected to trigger the greenhouse horticulture market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 6% during the forecast period.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of greenhouse horticulture market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41076

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/greenhouse-horticulture-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenhouse-horticulture-market-to-register-usd-8-81-bn-growth-during-2020-2024technavio-301364597.html

SOURCE Technavio

