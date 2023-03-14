Greenhouse Soil Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 5750.4 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 5.15% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Europe had the biggest share of the greenhouse soil market in terms of revenue, with 38.4%.

Farmington, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Greenhouse Soil Market size was valued at USD 3,726.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5750.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2023 to 2030. A greenhouse is a building where plants are grown in an environment that is fully or partially controlled to get the best yield and growth. In greenhouse farming, plants are grown in soil from a greenhouse. The greenhouse soil market is split into potting mix, garden soil, cover, and topsoil based on the type of product. A potting mix is a mixture of soil, organic and inorganic materials that has been changed. It is used to grow plants in greenhouses.

Recent Developments:

In April 2020 , DENSO Corporation announced an investment in Certhon to jointly develop and deliver greenhouse solutions.

In June 2018, Illumitex announced the release of its new Harvest Edge, a horticultural LED grow lighting system that can be used efficiently for indoor farming purposes, including greenhouse farming.

Market Dynamics:

During the forecast period, the growth of the market is likely to be driven by the use of organic raw materials like dead plants and microorganisms in greenhouse soils. For example, farmers are using more peat, bark, husk, and coconut husk because of how quickly these things break down.

The greenhouse soil market is also expected to grow because of how well greenhouse lighting can be used for vertical farming. The lights in the greenhouse keep the temperature even and give the plants the light they need.

So, the growth of the greenhouse soil market is likely to be helped by the use of high-efficiency LEDs and the conversion of inorganic materials like perlite and sand into organic raw materials.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Europe had the biggest share of the greenhouse soil market in terms of revenue, with 38.4%. This is likely to stay the case over the next few years as well. The popularity of greenhouse farming, the use of modern farming methods, and the rising demand for organic food are all factors that are driving up the need for different soil solutions, including greenhouse soils.

Middle East and Africa are also expected to grow a lot between 2019 and 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The weather in the Middle East and Africa is not good for growing vegetables, so most vegetables are grown in greenhouses. This increases the need for greenhouse soils in those areas.

During the forecast period, the greenhouse soil market is likely to grow because there are more greenhouses in the Middle East and Africa. For example, in 2016, Abu Dhabi-based Shorooq Investments announced that UAE-based Pure Harvest Smart Farms would be getting a state-of-the-art commercial greenhouse. The company that went out of business bought 3.3 hectares of land in Nahel, UAE.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.15% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 5750.4 Million By Type Potting Mix, Garden Soil, Mulch, Topsoil, Others By Application Indoor Gardening, Greenhouse, Lawn & Landscaping, Others By Companies Scotts Miracle-Gro, Sun Gro, Klasmann-Deilmann, Premier Tech, Copmpo, ASB Greenworld, Bord Na Mona , Florentaise, Lambert, FoxFarm, Westland Horticulture, MatÃ©csa Kft, Espoma, Hangzhou Jinhai, Michigan Peat, C&C Peat, Good Earth Horticulture, Free Peat, Vermicrop Organics Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

