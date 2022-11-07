U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,776.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,406.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,873.50
    -16.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.50
    -1.11 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.64
    -0.14 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0045 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1610
    +0.5070 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,872.82
    -361.79 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.78
    +11.73 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,550.28
    +350.54 (+1.29%)
     

Greenland Holding Group bridges overseas firms and China opportunities with strong CIIE presence

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Greenland Holding Group, a Shanghai-headquartered large global enterprise group, is taking part in the annual grand trade event as a purchaser, organizer and service provider by giving full play to its resource allocation prowess in commerce and trade.

Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub
Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub

This year, Greenland has set up a food pavilion in the food and consumer goods exhibition zone, and organized 300 overseas brands from 30 countries and regions to participate in the expo. Over 70 percent of these overseas enterprises come from countries along the Belt and Road or RECP member countries.

During the expo, 15 new products including Afghan dried fruits, Japanese oysters, Colombian coffee beans and Uruguayan beef will be released. Purchase orders will also be signed with over 30 companies from Australia, Brazil, France, Uruguay, Vietnam and other countries.

Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, a perennial trading service platform that stays open throughout the year, is just across the road from the venue of CIIE, which usually runs for six days. The trading hub is home to 61 national pavilions where commodities and cultural elements of various countries are on display and for sale.

During the CIIE, more than 30 activities such as new product launch, purchase signing and livestreaming sales will be held in the trading hub to amplify the expo's spillover effects. In addition, the CIIE Market, the first CIIE consumption business format created by Greenland, will pick up pace in opening new stores in Shanghai's main commercial areas.

Greenland will continue to play the role of a transit station for overseas resources to enter the Chinese market, said Xue Yingjie, assistant president of Greenland Holding Group.

The group will build a commercial and trade industrial chain of imported goods, especially CIIE products, to help overseas enterprises share opportunities in China, serve the Chinese market with global resources, and contribute to improvement of Chinese people's life quality, Xue said.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=433092

Caption: Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-holding-group-bridges-overseas-firms-and-china-opportunities-with-strong-ciie-presence-301669778.html

SOURCE Greenland Holding Group

Recommended Stories

  • Fisker CEO Wants His EVs To Be Better Than Tesla's

    Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker shared his thoughts on his rival, Elon Musk buying Twitter, and why he believes his company has the best cars with TheStreet.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. A jump in the U.S. dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Can Keep Raising Its Dividend

    Early in the pandemic in 2020, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was one of the few banks that had to cut its quarterly dividend -- by about 80%, from $0.51 per common share to $0.10. The cut was not because Wells Fargo couldn't support the dividend, but more because the Federal Reserve put certain restrictions in place during the pandemic to ensure that banks were well capitalized. Since then, these restrictions have been removed, and Wells Fargo has raised its quarterly dividend back to $0.30 per share for a roughly 2.2% annual dividend yield.

  • China doubles down on zero-Covid after reopening rumours boosted markets

    China said on Saturday that it would "unswervingly" stick to its zero-Covid policy, dampening the outlook for global markets following their recent surge on hopes that Beijing would cast aside some of its economically damaging virus curbs.

  • 15 Largest Airlines in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 largest airlines in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest airlines in the world in 2022. Since 2020, you cannot discuss the airline industry without considering the impact of the pandemic, which […]

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLaw

  • Richard Branson to sell Virgin’s stake in Hyperloop project

    Sir Richard Branson is preparing to sell off Virgin’s stake in a US hyperloop start-up as interest in the technology envisioned by Twitter billionaire Elon Musk fades.

  • Asia stocks resilient as Wall St slips, China trade disappoints

    U.S. stock futures and commodities slipped in Asia on Monday after Beijing denied it was considering easing its zero COVID-19 policy, though resilience in Asian equities took some of the sting out of the selling. Risk assets had rallied on Friday amid speculation China was preparing to relax its pandemic restrictions, but over the weekend health officials reiterated their commitment to the "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID cases as soon as they emerge. "Despite the denial, notions that China will pivot to living with COVID in the new year are unlikely to be quashed given the very real toll that zero-COVID is having on the economy," said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB.

  • King Dollar Edges Back as Traders Get Reality Check on China

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are tentatively buying the dollar again after Friday’s slump, with dashed hopes of an earlier-than-expected China reopening bolstering demand for the world’s ultimate haven. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Mus

  • Epic Housing Booms Meet Their Match in Australia, Canada, New Zealand

    After multiyear surges, property prices in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are at particular risk.

  • Ex-MoviePass Executives Are Charged in Securities Fraud Case

    The two men are accused of engaging in a fraudulent scheme to inflate the parent company’s stock and attract new shareholders.

  • Former MoviePass executives hit with criminal fraud charges

    Two former executives at MoviePass and its parent company face federal criminal charges for allegedly defrauding investors.

  • ECB, UniCredit clash over capital plans, Russia presence, FT says

    The ECB had objected to UniCredit's commitment to distribute 16 billion euros ($15.85 billion) to shareholders by 2024, saying the move ran contrary to official guidance that "banks should not set their dividend policies in terms of absolute amounts", the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the discussions. The report further said that, there is also tension over UniCredit's failure to cut ties with Russia, as the ECB views the bank's Russian presence as an unwelcome source of risk and has been pushing it to exit the country.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northeast were gettin

  • The end of the pandemic earnings boom is in sight as holiday forecasts disappoint

    The pandemic-era is at risk of soon coming to an end, as the post-lockdown rebound grates up against rising prices and recession fears and tough year-over-year comparisons.

  • US Inflation to Pose Fresh Test for Powell’s Fed: Eco Week Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve gets fresh insight into its inflation challenge this week amid expectations US prices continued to rise at a stubbornly fast pace in the past month. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to Com

  • Facebook Parent Meta Is Preparing to Notify Employees of Large-Scale Layoffs This Week

    The social-media giant’s planned cuts are expected to affect many thousands of its workforce, which exceeded 87,000 as of September.

  • Australian lender Westpac sees profit drop on charge, raises cost target

    (Reuters) -Australia's No. 3 lender Westpac Banking Corp on Monday reported a drop in annual earnings, hit by a charge on the sale of its life insurance unit, and raised cost guidance as it flagged lower home prices and higher unemployment into 2023. Westpac revised its target for costs incurred to A$8.6 billion ($5.52 billion) by fiscal 2024 from a prior target of A$8 billion, citing wage increases from a tight labour market and continued regulatory costs. Westpac's cost target excludes its specialist business and some other items.