Greenland Resources Completes Sale of Copenhagen Minerals Inc. and the Storø Gold Project

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenland Resources Inc. (“Greenland Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction with Cryptologic Corp. (CSE:CRY) (“Cryptologic”) on January 27, 2021 to sell 100% of the outstanding shares of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Copenhagen Minerals Inc., which owns the Storø Gold project, located in south west Greenland (the “Transaction”). As a result of the of the closing of the Transaction, Cryptologic changed its name to “Greenhawk Resources Inc.” (“Greenhawk”).

Pursuant to the closing of the Transaction, the Company received cash consideration of $0.25 million and an aggregate 22 million common shares of Greenhawk at a deemed issue price of $0.24 per share as well as board representation. For further information on the Transaction, please see the Company’s news releases of January 28, 2021. The Transaction will create value to Greenland Resources shareholders and will allow the Company to focus on its flagship world class Malmbjerg molybdenum project in east central Greenland.

Early Warning

Upon completion of the Transaction, Greenland Resources acquired 22,000,000 common shares of Greenhawk, representing approximately 26.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Greenhawk on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis. Prior to completion of the transaction, Greenland Resources did not own any common shares of Greenhawk.

Greenland Resources acquired the securities of Greenhawk as part of the Transaction and for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Company may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over the Greenhawk securities as circumstances warrant. For the purposes of this notice, the Head Office of Greenland Resources is 181 University Avenue, Suite 1410, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3M7.

In satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids And Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an Early Warning Report in respect of acquisition of Greenhawk common shares by Greenland Resources will be filed under Greenhawk’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

About Greenland Resources Inc.

Greenland Resources is a Canadian reporting issuer regulated by the Ontario Securities Commission, focused on the development of its world class Climax type pure molybdenum deposit located in central east Greenland. The Malmbjerg molybdenum deposit has pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Resources of 247.1 million tonnes at 0.180% MoS2, for 587 million pounds of contained molybdenum metal (RPA, 2018). The Project benefits from a 2008 Feasibility Study completed by Wardrop (now Tetra Tech), an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (SRK, 2007), an engineering optimization Concept Study (DRA 2019) and had a previous exploitation license granted in 2009. With offices in Toronto, the Company is led by a management team with an extensive track record in the mining industry and capital markets. For further details, please refer to our web site (www.greenlandresources.ca) as well as our Canadian regulatory filings on Greenland Resources’ profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact: Ruben Shiffman, PhD Executive Chairman, President Keith Minty, P.Eng, MBA Engineering and Project Management Jim Steel, P.Geo, MBA Exploration and Mining Geology Nauja Bianco, M.Pol.Sci. Public and Community Relations Gary Anstey Investor Relations

