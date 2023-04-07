Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 30, 2023

Operator: Good day, ladies, and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and we warmly welcome you all to the Greenland Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. . As a reminder, we are recording today's call. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. Now, I will turn the call over to Yujia Zhai, Managing Director of the Blueshirt Group. Mr. Zhai, please proceed.

Yujia Zhai: Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone. Welcome to Greenland Technologies fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining us today are Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer. We've released the results early today. The press release is available on the company's IR website at ir.gtec-tech.com, as well as on Newswire Services. A replay of this call will be also be available in a few hours on our IR website. Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

As such, the company's actual result may be materially different from the expectations expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's public filings with the SEC. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Also please note that unless otherwise state, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in U.S. dollars. With that, let me now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Raymond Wang. Please go ahead, Raymond.

Raymond Wang: Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. We have a lot to go over. But before I get started, I want to begin by thanking my team for their persistence and dedication to delivering results for the company despite a challenging global environment. We continue to be impacted by lingering pandemic regulations, but still managed to deliver strong results for 2022 and maintain our market leadership in our industry. Starting with our core component business, so we produced and delivered 129,686 drivetrain units in 2022, representing $90.8 million in revenue, of which 27,542 drivetrain units were in the fourth quarter, resulting in $19.1 million in revenue. Though lower than last year's results, I am proud of our performance that maintains our position as market leader in our industry.

Market recovery has been slower than anticipated in the fourth quarter after China loosened their pandemic restrictions which impacted our business. Furthermore, the weakened UN had a material impact on our financial results representing over half the negative performance of our revenue year-over-year growth. Given these challenges, I believe the worst has passed us. We have already seen a strengthening market in the beginning of 2023. China is pushing for economic recovery with new loans in January rising over 17% year-over-year to just under Â¥5 trillion. This has driven purchasing an industry as we support such as logistics and manufacturing, as they seek satisfy the supply gap built up in 2022. In addition, 2023 forecasts indicate a stronger yen by the end of the year, which will support our financials.

These factors will result in a banner 2023 year for Greenland's component business, particularly in the third and fourth quarters. Now 2022 illustrated the vulnerability of Greenland's dependency on the Chinese yen. To address this foreign exchange risk, we are exploring strategies and opportunities to expand the core components business to other markets outside of China. We will share more details regarding this direction at a later date. Shifting to our HEVI electric industrial HEVI equipment's division, I am proud of the progress we have made throughout the year. Our mission with HEVI is to be a pioneer in the introduction of clean and sustainable alternatives to the traditional HEVI mission products in the industrial HEVI equipment industry.

This year, we expanded our product line. First with our GEL-5000 an all-electric Â£39,683, five ton rated load wheeled front loader that has quickly become the favorite machine when we're conducting product demos. And second, a line of DC mobile chargers that provide clients with simple and easy charging solutions for their site without breaking the bank. We have two models that are as small as a carryon luggage that support 220 volt or 480 volt power, which is readily available on commercial and industrial sites in the United States. With these mobile chargers, a potential client can integrate our electric HEVI equipment into their fleet and site operations without having to invest in a costly DC charging station. In addition to our mobile charging solutions, our electric HEVI equipment have completed or scheduled compatibility testing with the market leading providers of DC fast charging stations in the United States, so our customers will always have charging options to best suit their needs.

Companies such as Siemens, Blink Charging, ABB, EV go and Electrify America just to name a few. We partnered with Cyngn, a California based fleet technology developer to incorporate their state-of-the-art GPS asset tracking system Infinitracker in our entire product line. Each HEVI equipment sold will come with the Infinitracker and three years of service for free. This offers our clients security, safety, and easier incorporation of HEVI products into their fleet management system. Due to our focus on value, we have made significant progress towards the adoption of our electric HEVI equipment. As I have reiterated on past earnings calls as a pioneer of new technology in our industry, we will overcome the challenge of adoption by securing a fleet deal with a brand name organization.

And I am proud to announce that we currently have multiple active product demos and pilots with staple organizations such as United Rentals, the world's largest equipment rental company. Our accomplishments will have a profound impact on the HEVI brand, and product reputation that will rapidly convert the hundreds of interested leads that we've been accumulating into product sales. We have been successful in generating interest in our products because they are designed to align with the needs of our clients. Our all electric HEVI equipment is priced comparable to their diesel equivalent and offer a lower cost of ownership realized in the very first year with significantly lower power and maintenance costs. For example, our GEL-1800 and Â£111,000 electric front loader that runs for nine hours on a single charge only costs 135,000 with a default bucket battery and the base 220 volts DC mobile charger.

This is comparable to the price of a diesel system sold in the mid-Atlantic region. However, the GEL-1800 will only use roughly $4 of electricity per hour of operation, compared to the standard for the six gallons of diesel per hour needed to run traditional equipment. This results in roughly $20,000 saved per year in fuel costs alone. Plus, our electric equipment has 40% to 60% less maintenance cost than a diesel system. Because there is no internal combustion engine or related parts to maintain. HEVI products offer a strong financial advantage to a company looking to switch to electric. And it is at this stage after showcasing the financial benefits that we can deliver the environmental and operational benefits that our electric equipment provides such as zero operating emissions, which is perfect for indoor applications, and eliminates over 92 tons of CO2 emissions per machine per year.

And with 60% less operating noise. This results in a safer worksite that does not disrupt the local community, which is particularly an advantage in sensitive environments or in urban settings. All of these value propositions combined will lead HEVI to successfully penetrate and capture market share and the $200 billion HEVI industrial equipment industry. Our first U.S. assembly site based in Baltimore, Maryland, is developing on schedule, and we anticipate the first finished product to roll off the assembly line in the second quarter of this year. This site illustrates the first step in Greenland's effort to expand and diversify our manufacturing capabilities around the world. Greenland is well funded to support the development and growth of HEVI through our strong balance sheet and a $10 million fundraisers completed last July with age of capital.

The update shared earlier evidence of these funds in use to grow the business and we will continue to invest into this business to capture the significant opportunities present. In 2023, HEVI will continue its focus on market penetration and product adoption. In addition, we will be establishing a network of approved service providers through partnership with existing businesses. HEVI will provide training and OEM parts of a sourcing. So local Equipment service centers can provide support for our products to our local clients. Further investments will also be made to improve HEVI's product offering technologies and overall value proposition. And we will focus on recruiting the talent and leadership needed to successfully execute our strategy.

Now, there's a lot to be excited about for Greenland in 2023. We expect to see a rebound of our core component business. Continued expansion of our manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure in the United States. Securing the first deal of HEVI electric industrial equipment was a flagship company that will put the HEVI brand on the map and the development of new products, technologies and innovation that will lead Greenland towards an incredibly exciting future. Now with that, let me turn the call over to our CFO Jing Jin to provide greater details into our financial performance. Go ahead, JJ.

Jing Jin: Thank you, Raymond. And thank you everyone for joining our call today. I will now go over our financial results for the year 2022 and the fourth quarter. For the full details of our financial results, please refer to our earnings press release. For the full year 2022, the total revenue was US$90.8 million. So, 8% From US$98.8 million in 2021. Primarily due to the lower sales volume as a result of the pandemic shutdowns in China as well as the negative volumes change impacts from a stronger dollar. We sold 129,686 units of transmission products compiled with 141,431 units in 2021. All in RMB basis. Excluding the impact of the foreign exchange, total revenue decreased by about 3.7% from a year ago. Our cost of goods sold decreased 10% to US$71 million in 2022.

Primarily due to low sales volume, gross profit was $19.8 million, a slightly increase of 1.2% from $19.6 million in 2021. Gross margin was 21.8% up 200 basis points from the 19.8% in 2021. As a result of the strategic shifts in Greenland's product mix towards higher value and more suspected products such as hydraulic transmission. Meanwhile, total operating expenses increased 22% year-over-year to US$13.9 million as we continue to invest in HEVI infrastructure, talent, and technology as part of our expansion. Our income from operation was US$6 million, compared with US$8.3 million in 2021. Net income was US$6.6 million compared with US$7.3 million in 2021. We ended the year with a strong balance sheet with $16.3 million of cash on hand. Given our strong financials and a significant growth potential, we believe Greenland's character market capitalization does not accurately reflect our true value.

Next, I will briefly walk you through on financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The total revenue was $19.1 million, a decrease of 17% from $22.9 million in the same period of 2021. Primarily due to the decrease in the sales volume associated with pandemic lockdown in China. On RMB basis, total revenue felt about 6% from the fourth quarter of 2021. The number of transmission products sold was 27 cells into 542 new units, compelled with 31,349 units in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross profit was $3.8 million compelled with $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of the 2021. Gross margin was 19.9%, up 380 basis points from 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result, after deliberating improvement in our products. The total operating expenses was $5.5 million, compared with $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss was $0.8 million, compared with the net income over $0.4 million in the same period of 2021. Looking forward, we are extremely optimized about the 2023. We are seeing a recovery in demand in our conscious mission business following the end of the China zero COVID restriction and we look forward to updating you on the process as our HEVI subsidiary in the United States. Thus concludes our prepared remarks. Let's now open the call for questions. Operator, please go ahead.

