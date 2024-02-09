This Greenland Technologies Holding Insider Increased Their Holding By 55% Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:GTEC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Greenland Technologies Holding

Greenland Technologies Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & President Raymond Z. Wang for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$1.50 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$3.30. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Greenland Technologies Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Greenland Technologies Holding insiders own 47% of the company, currently worth about US$21m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Greenland Technologies Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Greenland Technologies Holding insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Greenland Technologies Holding insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Greenland Technologies Holding that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

