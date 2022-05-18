U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,923.68
    -165.17 (-4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,490.07
    -1,164.52 (-3.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.15
    -566.37 (-4.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    -65.45 (-3.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.20
    -3.20 (-2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.35 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0466
    -0.0089 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0160 (-1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2000
    -1.1580 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,132.46
    -974.07 (-3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.46
    -19.22 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Greenland Technologies to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

·2 min read
In this article:
  • GTEC
  • GTECW

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced it will present virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference from May 23 to May 26, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation)

Institutional investors are encouraged to register here for one-on-one meetings with Greenland's CEO Mr. Raymond Wang. An on-demand presentation will be available through the Conference portal starting at 7:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 24.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Equipment.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-technologies-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-301550184.html

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

