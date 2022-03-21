U.S. markets open in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.50
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,558.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,404.75
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,078.80
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.63
    +3.93 (+3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.40
    -4.90 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1038
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.44
    -1.23 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2530
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,200.89
    -274.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.29
    +27.42 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    +40.52 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Greenland Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Monday, March 28, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GTEC

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday, March 28, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.

(PRNewsfoto/Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation)

Greenland's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2738409

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 5, 2022. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2738409.


Phone Number

International

+61 2 9003-421

United States

+1 (855) 452-5696

China Hong Kong

+852 800963117

Mainland China

+86 4008209035

+86 8009880552

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-technologies-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-unaudited-financial-results-on-monday-march-28-2022-301505932.html

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Have the markets turned the corner? Maybe not – but maybe so, at least for the short term. Despite rising inflation in the States, and Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, high prices for oil, and disruptions in the global commodity markets, Wall Street just finished its best week since November of 2020. Between March 14 and March 18, the S&P 500 rose ~6%, while the NASDAQ was up ~9%. Investors were clearly in a buying mood, and the indexes reflected it. However, some Wall Street pros are un

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • FTSE 100 Live: Oil prices rise after Saudi attacks, London shares rally

    Higher oil prices have failed to slow the momentum of the FTSE 100 index after its best week since November 2020. Today’s latest rise came as Brent crude prices lifted on the back of more supply uncertainty, particularly in light of attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Traders are this week also looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK inflation figures and spring statement from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, as well as Thursday’s publication of the first economic figures to measure activity in Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% or More That Wall Street Thinks Could Nearly Double

    Here are three stocks down 50% or more that Wall Street thinks could double within the next 12 months. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has lost roughly two-thirds of its market cap since October 2021. Wall Street expects a big comeback for the stock, though, with a 12-month price target reflecting an upside potential of around 95%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Four Market Days That Changed Everything

    Four big days transformed the stock market rally, but don't get too excited. Nvidia is among stocks flashing buy signals.

  • Is Bionano Genomics a Buy?

    High-flying growth stocks like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) tend to be controversial among different crowds of investors. In my view, the biggest point in favor of investing in Bionano Genomics is that its business model will lead to a huge amount of recurring income over time, thereby leading to a virtuous cycle in which it can afford to funnel more and more money into developing new products. Bionano makes a genome-mapping instrument called the Saphyr, which is specialized in detecting major structural variations in chromosomes, such as large insertions or deletions and translocations.

  • One of Wall Street’s Most Vocal Bears Says Sell The Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in U.S. stocks is a good opportunity to sell and position more defensively, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings

  • Boeing shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern China

    The cause of the crash was not immediately known and media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors. Boeing said it was working to gather more information. "Can confirm the plane has crashed," China Eastern Airlines said in a statement.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. E.W. Scripps Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Extends 2022 Purchases With $11.6 Billion Alleghany Deal

    After six years without a major transaction, billionaire investor Warren Buffett is back on the hunt and adding companies to his Berkshire Hathaway investment group.

  • Take Aggressive NVIDIA Profits

    The chip giant posted outstanding gains last week, lifting more than 25% to a four-week high.

  • 2 Top Nasdaq Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Companies that have fallen along with the broader market include streaming leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and biotech giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Netflix's shares took a dive following the company's fourth-quarter financial results, as it missed its own user growth projections for the period, and its guidance for the first quarter wasn't great either. Many of the company's detractors will point to heightened competition in the streaming industry as one more reason why Netflix will struggle from here on out.

  • Soaring Nickel Will Drive Tesla, EV Players to Do This With Batteries

    Inflation is hitting the electric vehicle supply chain as the prices for metals that go into batteries soar. It isn't all bad news, though. Inflationary pressure will drive EV makers to innovate faster.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split: Could Chipotle Be Next?

    E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced it would be doing a 20-for-1 stock split. Amazon's share price has risen over the years and surpassed $3,000 per share. Of course, many brokers offer customers the ability to buy fractional shares, but everyday retail investors still sometimes get dissuaded from buying stocks that are expensive nominally.

  • The Dow Is Dipping, Boeing Is Dropping—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Market reactions to the war in Ukraine remain mostly headline-driven. There has been little significant news out of peace talks.

  • It’s time to buy the best beaten-down stocks in tech and elsewhere, and this winning fund manager shows you how

    Chris Armbruster of the Virtus KAR Mid-Cap Growth Fund says the "very best tech companies grow right through" interest rate increases.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most dividend stocks pay a fixed quarterly dividend. Because of that, investors can potentially earn some big-time passive income streams during periods of high energy prices like we're seeing today. Here's why investors won't want to overlook the dividend upside of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

  • Blackstone Plans Fund for People With Millions Not Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Dentists, surgeons and other suburban millionaires don’t loom large on the client rosters of buyout funds run by the most elite investment firms.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Biden to Hold Call With European, U.K. LeadersPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeRussia Uses Hypersonic Weapons as War Enters Bloodier PhaseBut insid