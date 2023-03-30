Greenland Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

4Q22 Gross Margin Rises 380 Basis Points Year over Year

FY22 Gross Margin Rises 200 Basis Points Year over Year

Cash Balance Rises 47% to $16.3 Million as of End-22

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue was $90.8 million, compared with $98.8 million a year ago.

Gross margin was 21.8%, up 200 basis point from 19.8% in 2021 on improved product mix.

Net income was $6.6 million, compared with $7.3 million in 2021.

Transmissions products sold were 129,686 units, compared with 141,431 units last year.

Mr. Raymond Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, "Even though China's zero covid restrictions put pressure on transmission product sales in the fourth quarter and the full year, we maintained our competitive position in the sector. Looking forward, we are beginning to see demand recover following the end of China's zero covid restrictions. As a result, we anticipate revenue growth for our core transmissions business in 2023."

Mr. Wang continued, "We continue to make progress with our HEVI division of all-electric industrial heavy equipment. I am proud to announce that we have multiple active product pilots and demos with flagship organizations such as United Rentals, Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company. The product demand and growth potential we have witnessed further strengthens our resolve to continue investing in HEVI infrastructure, talent and technology. We will pioneer and lead the industry's transition from heavy emission fossil fuels to cleaner alternative power."

Mr. Jing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of Greenland, commented: "Despite the challenging environment, our deliberate transition towards higher value transmission products helped improve our gross margin to 19.9% in the fourth quarter and 21.8% for the full year, representing a 380 and 200 basis point improvement year over year, respectively. Additionally, our balance sheet remains strong with $16.3 million cash on hand. Given our strong financials and significant growth potential we believe Greenland's current market capitalization does not accurately reflect our true value."

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Multiple Active Product Pilots: Greenland, through its HEVI subsidiary, has secured active product demos and pilots with market-leading organizations such as United Rentals, Inc.

Ramp Up of Assembly Site in Baltimore, Maryland: The initial US-based assembly site continues to ramp up its staff, procedures and equipment with the first machine expected to roll off the assembly line in Q2 2023.

Expansion of HEVI Leadership Team: Greenland continues to invest in HEVI by expanding and developing its leadership team including a new Chief Operating Officer to accelerate business development.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $90.8 million, a decrease of 8% from $98.8 million in 2021, primarily due to lower sales volume resulting from pandemic lockdowns in China and negative FX from a stronger dollar. The number of transmission products sold was 129,686 units, compared with 141,431 units in 2021. On an RMB basis, excluding the impact of FX, total revenue decreased by approximately 3.7% from 2021.

Costs of goods sold were $71 million, a decrease of 10% from $79.2 million in 2021, primarily due to the decrease in sales volume.

Gross profit was $19.8 million, a slight increase of 1.2% from $19.6 million in 2021. Gross margin was 21.8%, up 200 basis points from 19.8% in 2021, as a result of a strategic shift in Greenland's product mix towards higher value, and more sophisticated products, such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $13.9 million, compared with $11.3 million in 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 15.3%, compared with 11.5% in 2021. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to higher employee expense, increased marketing activities and higher legal and consultancy fees associated with the Company's expansion.

Income from operations was $6 million, compared with $8.3 million in 2021.

Net income was $6.6 million, compared with $7.3 million in 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share were both $0.30, compared with $0.58 in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $16.3 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 47% from $11.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $19.1 million, a decrease of 17% from $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower sales volume resulting from pandemic lockdowns in China and negative FX from a stronger dollar. The number of transmission products sold was 27,542 units, compared with 31,349 units in the fourth quarter of 2021. On an RMB basis, excluding the impact of FX, total revenues decreased by approximately 6% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Costs of goods sold were $15.3 million, a decrease of 21% from $19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in sales volume.

Gross profit was $3.8 million, compared with $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 19.9%, up 380 basis points from 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, as a result of a strategic shift in Greenland's product mix towards higher value, and more sophisticated products, such as hydraulic transmissions.

Total operating expenses were $5.5 million, compared with $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 28.8%, compared with 16.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to higher employee expense, increased marketing activities and higher legal and consultancy fees associated with the Company's expansion.

Loss from operations was $1.7 million, compared with $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss was $0.8 million, compared with net income of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both $0.08, compared with basic and diluted net income of $0.03 per ordinary share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)









For the three months ended December 31,



For the years ended December 31,





2022



2021



2022



2021

REVENUES

$ 19,134,350



$ 22,939,906



$ 90,830,674



$ 98,839,900

COST OF GOODS SOLD



15,319,047





19,253,272





70,995,940





79,246,280

GROSS PROFIT



3,815,303





3,686,634





19,834,734





19,593,620

Selling expenses



950,626





470,694





2,630,226





1,868,156

General and administrative expenses



1,742,430





1,134,730





5,459,020





3,948,850

Research and development expenses



2,818,374





2,189,490





5,786,946





5,526,546

Total operating expenses

$ 5,511,430



$ 3,794,914



$ 13,876,192



$ 11,343,552

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ (1,696,127)



$ (108,280)



$ 5,958,542



$ 8,250,068

Interest income



21,578





54,130





56,817





68,295

Interest expense



(80,327)





(78,905)





(402,968)





(587,264)

(Loss) income on disposal of property and equipment



(816)





2,744





(1,511)





1,785

Other income



286,926





548,082





1,705,506





1,378,597

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ (1,468,766)



$ 417,771



$ 7,316,386



$ 9,111,481

INCOME TAX



(693,044)





(1,359)





699,691





1,843,260

NET INCOME

$ (775,722)



$ 419,130



$ 6,616,695



$ 7,268,221

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



216,993





91,221





3,057,130





1,002,643

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING

CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

$ (992,715)



$ 327,909



$ 3,559,565



$ 6,265,578

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



2,402,406





1,506,491





(5,740,161)





1,476,710

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Greenland Technologies Holding

Corporation and subsidiaries



1,600,657





1,108,637





(3,845,818)





1,077,324

Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Noncontrolling interest



801,749





397,854





(1,894,343)





399,386

Comprehensive income (loss)



607,942





1,436,546





(286,253)





7,342,902

Noncontrolling interest



1,018,742





489,075





1,162,787





1,402,029

WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES

OUTSTANDING:































Basic and diluted



12,657,590





11,329,530





11,886,876





10,840,638

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE

COMPANY:































Basic and diluted



(0.08)





0.03





0.30





0.58



GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)









December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021















ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,295,695



$ 11,062,590

Restricted cash



3,433,361





6,738,302

Short Term Investment



7,800,723





2,105,938

Notes receivable



28,748,879





37,551,121

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $762,325 and

$859,319, respectively



14,337,760





15,915,002

Inventories



23,096,382





25,803,474

Due from related parties-current



36,669,907





39,679,565

Advance to suppliers



412,766





434,893

Prepayments and other current assets



1,568,687





14,518

Total Current Assets

$ 132,364,160



$ 139,305,403



















Non-current asset















Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net



15,585,214





18,957,553

Land use rights, net



3,639,067





4,035,198

Other intangible assets



147,465





-

Long term investment



250,000





-

Deferred tax assets



219,207





141,623

Goodwill



-





3,890

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,627,110





80,682

Other non-current assets



283,118





44,093

Total non-current assets

$ 22,751,181



$ 23,263,039

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 155,115,341



$ 162,568,442



GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021 (Continued)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)









December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021















Current Liabilities











Short-term bank loans

$ 8,986,255



$ 8,760,945

Notes payable-bank acceptance notes



28,272,472





42,093,061

Accounts payable



24,817,165





29,064,132

Taxes payables



192,478





108,058

Customer deposits



227,432





387,919

Due to related parties



1,693,315





3,619,459

Other current liabilities



1,547,390





1,198,427

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



472,182





33,308

Lease obligations - current



-





197,915

Total current liabilities

$ 66,208,689



$ 85,463,224



















Long-term liabilities















Long term operating lease liabilities



2,176,130





47,614

Other long-term liabilities



1,812,759





2,212,938

Total long-term liabilities

$ 3,988,889



$ 2,260,552

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 70,197,578



$ 87,723,776



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















EQUITY















Ordinary shares, no par value, 12,978,504 shares authorized; 12,978,504 and

11,329,530 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021.



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



32,955,927





23,759,364

Statutory reserves



3,842,331





3,842,331

Retained earnings



37,228,261





33,668,696

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(2,831,419)





1,014,399

Total shareholders' equity

$ 71,195,100



$ 62,284,790

Non-controlling interest



13,722,663





12,559,876

TOTAL EQUITY

$ 84,917,763



$ 74,844,666



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 155,115,341



$ 162,568,442



