U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.00
    -13.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,368.00
    -103.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,516.25
    -49.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.80
    -7.60 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.01
    -3.18 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.40
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7920
    -0.3480 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,380.15
    -39.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.67
    -0.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.13
    +3.58 (+0.01%)
     

Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

·2 min read
  • FIRWX
  • GRNWF
  • TSGZF

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:

Greenlane Renewables Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)
Greenlane Renewables Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)


Outcome
of Vote

Votes For

Votes Withheld

1)  Elect as a director: Candice Alderson

Passed

99.7 %

0.3 %

2) Elect as a director: David Blaiklock

Passed

99.6 %

0.4 %

3) Elect as a director: David Demers

Passed

99.7 %

0.3 %

4) Elect as a director: Brad Douville

Passed

99.7 %

0.3 %

5) Elect as a director: Patricia Fortier

Passed

99.6 %

0.4 %

6) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith

Passed

99.6 %

0.4 %

7) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong

Passed

99.8 %

0.2 %

8) Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP, Chartered Professional
Accountants, as the Company's auditor
until the next annual meeting of
shareholders

Passed

99.8 %

0.2 %


The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 12, 2022 which can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com.

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c0322.html

