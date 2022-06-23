Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:

Outcome

of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld 1) Elect as a director: Candice Alderson Passed 99.7 % 0.3 % 2) Elect as a director: David Blaiklock Passed 99.6 % 0.4 % 3) Elect as a director: David Demers Passed 99.7 % 0.3 % 4) Elect as a director: Brad Douville Passed 99.7 % 0.3 % 5) Elect as a director: Patricia Fortier Passed 99.6 % 0.4 % 6) Elect as a director: Wade Nesmith Passed 99.6 % 0.4 % 7) Elect as a director: Elaine Wong Passed 99.8 % 0.2 % 8) Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers

LLP, Chartered Professional

Accountants, as the Company's auditor

until the next annual meeting of

shareholders Passed 99.8 % 0.2 %



The matters voted on at the Meeting are fully described in the management information circular dated May 12, 2022 which can be found on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on the Company's website.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

