Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood faces financial challenges

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Across the railroad tracks in Brownwood, you can find the Greenleaf Cemetery. Founded in 1868, it is a historic and final resting place for many pioneers in the Brownwood area. Steve Harris has been a member of the non-profit Greenleaf Cemetery Association since 2017. He works alongside other members to maintain the grounds, and from mowing to plot sales, they do it all.

“So many are laid to rest here, and we as a board believe everyone has a story and needs to be honored. Part of that mission is to make sure our cemetery is well taken care of,” explained Harris.

Like ranchers and developers of Brownwood, the Coggin family, and Walter Early, for whom the city of Early is named. For Harris, the cemetery holds a special place in his heart, as his mother and other families are buried there. He shared that if you live in the Brownwood area, your family or someone you know is most likely laid to rest there as well.

“Connect the history, especially of the revitalization of downtown Brownwood… Where all those that made that possible to build upon are laid to rest here, so that means better care and better investment,” added Harris.

As a member of the association for years now, he recalls what the cemetery looked like prior to his decision to join to ensure it remained a loved asset to the community. But he stresses that things are still financially challenging in 2024, with a declining number of plot sales, burials, and outside entities that owe the association funds.

“Well, in 2017, when I joined, the weeds were so tall out here that you couldn’t see headstones, and the equipment was dilapidated. The cemetery has one full-time groundskeeper/ground supervisor, and then we have two part-time employees. A cemetery this size should have about four full-time employees,” shared Harris.

But at between 55 and 100 acres and more than 22 thousand laid to rest, it’s not enough for upkeep. Harris is now working with the city of Brownwood to find a solution to ensure this resting place stays open and maintained. Although Harris is unsure what the future will hold for the cemetery, he assures things will stay in operation but may look different.

“We’re all on board with them bringing in a cemetery consultant who faced many issues like this before… Going forward, the city and the cemetery association are chartering some new ground and laying the groundwork for a much more solid cemetery for the community,” added Harris.

The City of Brownwood shared its commitment to helping maintain the cemetery:

“The City of Brownwood and Greenleaf Cemetery Association are working together to identify financial and operational policies and procedures that will create more solvency for the cemetery. Previously City Manager Emily Crawford and Mayor Stephen E. Haynes met with the Greenleaf Cemetery Board and continue to work towards pathways for the association to regain solvency. The City of Brownwood has also been in contact with the Texas Cemeteries and Crematories Association (TCCA) regarding cemetery management and best practices. At the last Council Meeting on April 23rd, the City Council offered to donate a surplus lawn mower and backhoe to the Greenleaf Cemetery Association and to consider engaging a consultant to review operations and provide recommendations for best practices on behalf of the association. The City of Brownwood will ensure that Greenleaf Cemetery is maintained, regardless of the status of the non-profit Association.”

On Monday, April 22nd, The Brown County Commissioners Court discussed using Brown County inmate labor at Greenleaf Cemetery. Harris shared that it is still early in the discussion, but it may be one way they will help with upkeep.

