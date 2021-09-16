U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.16
    -19.54 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.99
    -126.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,106.46
    -55.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.41
    -6.04 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.60
    -41.20 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -1.07 (-4.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0060 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    +0.0300 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6970
    +0.3370 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,067.93
    -145.95 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.39
    +2.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

GreenLight Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Jennifer Raymond As SVP, CMC and Manufacturing

·3 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on RNA research, design, and manufacturing for human, animal, and plant health, announced the appointment of Jennifer Raymond as SVP, CMC & Manufacturing today.

Raymond joins GreenLight from GSK with more than 23 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 13 years in vaccines development, production, and Quality Assurance, across Merck, Novartis, and GSK. She has comprehensive first-hand experience in both R&D and Operations in small and large scale biological platforms (mammalian, viral, bacterial).

Raymond's recent work includes development and launch of specialty biopharmaceuticals at GSK. Prior to that role, she was accountable for production and delivery of the clinical supply chain for the GSK vaccines portfolio.

"GreenLight aims to address humanity's greatest challenges, from producing vaccines to protecting honey bees," said Carole Cobb, COO of GreenLight Biosciences. "Jennifer brings deep experience at taking vaccine research into the reality of manufacturing, including all the critical elements of quality, process development, and production."

"I am excited to join GreenLight, and work to vaccinate the world," Raymond said. "RNA vaccines are needed to tackle the ongoing pandemic and have the power to protect us from other diseases, as well. Today, there just isn't enough global availability, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help ensure vaccine access for all people."

Raymond will report to COO Carole Cobb and lead efforts to use GreenLight's platform to develop and produce RNA vaccines.

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2008, GreenLight has raised approximately $235 million to date and is rapidly expanding to new market opportunities in human health, animal health, and plant health.

GreenLight harnesses the power of biology to develop RNA-based solutions for some of humanity's greatest challenges in human health through mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and in food production through RNA crop-protection products. The company's breakthrough cell-free RNA manufacturing platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective and scalable production of RNA. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/

In August 2021, GreenLight Biosciences announced plans to become publicly listed through a business combination with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:ENVI).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the proposed transaction between GreenLight Biosciences, Inc. ("GreenLight") and Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. ("ENVI"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of ENVI's securities and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on GreenLight's business relationships, operating results, and business generally. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ENVI and GreenLight assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenlight-biosciences-announces-the-appointment-of-jennifer-raymond-as-svp-cmc-and-manufacturing-301378925.html

SOURCE GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    You don't have to settle for boring old dividend stocks to fit that purpose. Three stocks to put on your list if you're a buy-and-hold investor are Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Abbott Laboratories is a robust healthcare business that makes for an ideal set-and-forget investment.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • U.S. SEC sues company that markets beverages to women

    A southern California company that sells beer, wine and bottled water targeting female customers has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. In a complaint filed on Tuesday, the SEC said SHE Beverage Co raised over $15 million from more than 2,000 investors in unregistered stock sales from 2017 to 2019 by falsely touting its business plans and promoting its successes. The SEC said the Lancaster, California-based company overstated revenue, spent only 2% of investor proceeds on beverage inventory instead of the promised 30% and made bogus claims it had received takeover bids as high as $500 million.

  • Take Advantage Of Palantir Technologies Stock Rally With Risk-Limited Options Trade

    This bullish option trade would see large profits if Palantir Technologies stock finishes above 33 at December expiration.

  • Could GameStop Stock Supercharge Your Portfolio?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock is up some 950% year to date, eclipsing the already healthy gains in the broader stock market. Without question, increased investor interest has become a boon to GameStop's stock. Such interest took GameStop from near penny-stock status to an intraday high of $483 per share in January.

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy...

  • China looking to reset the gaming landscape in Macau: casino industry expert

    Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").