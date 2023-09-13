Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 43% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Greenlight Capital Re implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

51% of the business is held by the top 12 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Greenlight Capital Re.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Greenlight Capital Re?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Greenlight Capital Re already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Greenlight Capital Re, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Greenlight Capital Re is not owned by hedge funds. Dme 2022 Holdings, Llc is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. With 5.1% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Simon Burton is the owner of 4.1% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Greenlight Capital Re

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just US$377m, and insiders have US$55m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 28% stake in Greenlight Capital Re. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 14%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Greenlight Capital Re better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Greenlight Capital Re is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

