Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Greenlight Capital Re

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, today announced that it expects to release financial results for quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The leadership team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and related matters on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the Greenlight Re First Quarter 2023 Conference Call, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call at:

U.S. Toll-Free 1-877-407-9753

International 1-201-493-6739

A live, audio-only webcast will also be available at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606202&tp_key=8adc1f9f25

A telephone replay will be available following the call through May 15, 2023 by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-612-7415 (International), using access code 13737431. Additionally, an audio file of the call will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd’s platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the Company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Story continues

Investor Relations Contact

Karin Daly

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9623

IR@greenlightre.ky



