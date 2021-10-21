U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.50
    -6.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,426.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,351.00
    -26.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.80
    -1.70 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.08
    -0.34 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.50
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6650
    +0.0290 (+1.77%)
     

  • Vix

    15.82
    +0.12 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8590
    -0.4700 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,785.21
    +486.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,532.73
    +51.92 (+3.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.78
    -30.32 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greenlight Capital Re
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a specialist property and casualty reinsurer based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the Greenlight Re Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:

U.S. toll free

1-844-274-4096

International

1-412-317-5608

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160881/ee36108523

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/glre211104.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021 until 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 11, 2021. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), access code 10160881. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.greenlightre.com.

About Greenlight Re
Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) provides multi-line property and casualty reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. In 2018, the Company launched its Greenlight Re Innovations unit, which supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9606
IR@greenlightre.ky


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's stock falls after profit rises above expectations but revenue comes up a bit shy

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mining company reported third-quarter net profit that soared more than four-fold, while revenue came up short of expectations, as realized copper prices soared but gold prices fell. Net income climbed to $1.40 billion, or 94 cents a share, from $329 million, or 22 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 89 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 81 cen

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • AT&T sees big subscriber gains as earnings top expectations

    Shares of AT&T were gaining in premarket trading Thursday after the telecommunications giant posted better-than-expected profit for its third quarter and continued to see strong subscriber additions in its wireless business.

  • Raymond James to Acquire TriState Capital for $1.1B; Shares Drop 2.1%

    Multinational investment bank and financial services firm Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has signed an agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based bank holding company TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) for approximately $1.1 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Raymond James lost 2.1% in extended trade on Wednesday. Based out of Florida, the company offers investment banking, asset management and financial services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Under the agreeme

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures pull back after Dow sets record high

    Stock futures edged lower Thursday morning, with the major indexes hovering slightly below all-time highs as a parade of strong earnings results helped buoy equity prices earlier this week.