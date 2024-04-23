Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) shareholders have seen the share price rise 38% over three years, well in excess of the market return (7.0%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 27%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Greenlight Capital Re achieved compound earnings per share growth of 184% per year. The average annual share price increase of 11% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 5.06 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Greenlight Capital Re shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

