Greenlight Commercial Funding Assists Azull Capital Funding LLC in Raising $10 Million, Series A Preferred Equity Offering

Investment will enable Azull Capital Funding LLC to aid displaced residents in the Tallulah, Louisiana parish through new development and community revitalization with their 703 Jones Project

TALLULAH, La., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azull Capital Funding LLC, a private finance company, has announced its raising of a $10 million Series A Preferred Equity Offering for their 703 Jones Project. Azull Capital is looking to bring vibrance, shelter, and opportunity to Tallulah, Louisiana through this project.

Tallulah is in the parish seat of Madison Parish in northeastern Louisiana. The city, historically known as the center of agriculture during the antebellum period, and its surrounding parish are home to a majority African American population. Due to the expansion of mechanization and industrial agriculture in the area over the last several decades it has left this minority community severely displaced.

The financing of this project will allow Azull Capital Funding LLC to provide the Tallulah community and its residents with much needed development and community refurbishment. In addition, Azull Capital will be able to provide a 100-unit apartment building and two dozen new jobs to the area through the completion of this development. The need for development and rehabilitation in the area is immense and though the aid of their investors at Greenlight Commercial Funding the Azull Capital group can provide an immediate solution to a monumental problem plaguing the Tallulah area.

About Azull Capital Funding LLC

Azull Capital Funding LLC is a private finance company specializing in mergers, acquisitions, business loans, working capital loans, mortgage services and various other financial services currently operating out of their three locations in Boca Raton, Las Vegas, and Atlanta. Azull Capital attempts to provide a solution to business owners by offering an easier way of accessing working capital. With over 50 years of collective experience, their team works diligently to find business owners the funding they need.

Story continues

About Greenlight Commercial Funding

Greenlight Commercial Funding is one of the most resourceful and dedicated teams of commercial funding companies in the industry. They are a client-driven commercial finance firm serving borrowers inquiring about commercial capital. Offering a wide variety of debt and equity financing for income producing properties, Greenlight Commercial Funding has earned an industry wide reputation for making commercial investments a reality for clients. With a high business volume, the company is privileged with the position of securing preferential or private loan products for clients.

Contact

Michael Martin

356783@email4pr.com

(678) 388 – 3416

Following the CPA certification of the investment funds issued by Greenlight Commercial Funding notice will be filed with the U.S. Security Exchange Commission notifying that Azull Capital Funding LLC has sold securities without registration as required under the Securities Act of 1933

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenlight-commercial-funding-assists-azull-capital-funding-llc-in-raising-10-million-series-a-preferred-equity-offering-301791079.html

SOURCE Greenlight Commercial Funding