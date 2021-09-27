Company Announcement no. 95 – 2021

Copenhagen, September 27th, 2021

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus as defined by Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017 and nothing herein shall be construed as an offering of securities. No one should purchase or subscribe for any securities in GreenMobility A/S except on the basis of information in the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) published by GreenMobility A/S in connection with the rights issue and admission of new shares to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. Copies of the Prospectus are available at the Company’s registered office and, subject to certain exceptions, through the website of the Company.

GreenMobility A/S announces results of 81% oversubscribed rights issue

In company announcement no. 91 on 3 September 2021 GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility” or the “Company”) announced the launch of a rights issue (the “Offering”) with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 1,474,025 new shares in GreenMobility with a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each (the “New Shares”). The Offering was fully guaranteed and committed meaning that the Company had received advanced pre-subscription commitments and guarantee commitments together corresponding to the maximum amount of New Shares to be issued as part of the Offering.

The subscription period for the New Shares has expired, and GreenMobility is pleased to announce that the Offering was oversubscribed with 81% taking into account pre-subscriptions, guarantee commitments and applications received during the subscription period for remaining shares not subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive rights (“Remaining Shares”).

“I am immensely proud of the trust that our shareholders have shown GreenMobility. Having a very substantial part of our shareholders participating in the rights issue says it all to me - and to have an impressive oversubscription on top of it completes the process. With the strong support from our shareholders, I am eager to take the next step in our growth journey with the team.” says Thomas Heltborg Juul, CEO of GreenMobility.

Highlights of the Offering:

The Company has raised gross proceeds of DKK 147.4 million

97.5% of the New Shares have been subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive rights

The remaining 2.5% of the New Shares have been allocated solely to existing shareholders following existing shareholders’ applications to subscribe for Remaining Shares, based on the allocation principles described below.

Accordingly, there has been no need to allocate New Shares based on guarantee commitments.

As the demand for the Remaining Shares exceeded the number of available Remaining Shares, the Remaining Shares have been allocated in accordance with allocation principles determined by GreenMobility’s Board of Directors as stipulated in the Prospectus. All orders from existing shareholders for Remaining Shares up to 200 Remaining Shares will receive full allocation. Orders from existing shareholders for Remaining Shares exceeding 200 Remaining Shares will receive an allocation of 200 Remaining Shares and such number of Remaining Shares corresponding to 27.4% of the remaining order.

GreenMobility expects to complete the Offering when payment of subscription amounts has taken place and the New Shares have been registered with the Danish Business Authority, expectedly on 29 September 2021. The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code DK0060817898 on 30 September 2021.

As stated in company announcement no. 91 on 3 September 2021, the Offering may be withdrawn by the Company at any time prior to the registration of the capital increase relating to the Offering with the Danish Business Authority. Any such withdrawal would be notified via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Timetable

The expected timetable for the Offering remains unchanged:

Event Expected date Completion of the Offering, including settlement of the Remaining Shares 29 September 2021 The New Shares are expected to be registered with the Danish Business Authority 29 September 2021 Expected first day of trading and official listing of the New Shares under the permanent ISIN 30 September 2021 Expected merger of temporary and permanent ISIN codes 1 October 2021

Advisors

Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank acts as settlement agent in connection with the Offering.

Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab acts as legal advisor to the Company.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR & ESG, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars (EVs). Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

