U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.25
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,611.00
    -59.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,170.50
    -15.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.40
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.23
    -0.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.06 (+5.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9200
    +0.0540 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,246.72
    +36.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    +1.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,702.55
    -22.39 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

GreenMobility expects group profit in 2024: New strategy consolidates core markets and ensures no new capital is needed for 2023

GreenMobility A/S
·4 min read
GreenMobility A/S
GreenMobility A/S

Company Announcement no. 118 – 2023
Copenhagen, January 10th, 2023

GreenMobility expects group profit in 2024: New strategy consolidates core markets and ensures no new capital is needed for 2023

From its original launch in 2016, GreenMobility has always been a growth company, where new market expansion has been funded by capital raises over time. Given the current uncertainties in the market, including among other things increased interest rates and cost of operation, changes in financial markets and reduced consumer spending have made GreenMobility focus on profitability across its core markets.

As a result, GreenMobility will close two of its markets and focus on its stronger core markets to extend the run-rate and boost the overall effort to bring the group to a break-even level. With the adjusted strategy, GreenMobility ensures that no new capital is needed in 2023.

Highlights of the new strategy

  • Closing of its markets in Sweden and Germany to consolidate the business in existing strong markets

  • Move cars to markets with higher revenue per car to support a stronger business foundation

  • No new capital is required in 2023, due to extended liquidity run rate

  • Close in on breakeven by late 2023 and expect group profitability in 2024 as the first fully electric and European carsharing company

  • Demonstrate that the green transition can be profitable by building increased operational strength

  • Continue to grow significantly with the current adjusted plan

  • 2025 aspirations of 10,000 cars in 35 cities is maintained but postponed in time

The board and management of GreenMobility have decided to effectively close the company’s Swedish and German markets and thus adjust the current operational business. The two markets are the most cash intensive of GreenMobility’s markets. With two closed markets, the group now has the flexibility to bolster high-revenue markets and will relocate the electric fleet from the closing markets to realize and benefit from the growing demand in other existing markets. GreenMobility expects to finalize the German and Swedish markets and foresees an effective relocation and re-activation of the electric fleet in other markets during Q1-2023.

With the new strategy, GreenMobility expects that the group will get closer to a break-even level by the end of 2023, and the continued sufficient liquidity based on the existing capital will secure the operation for at least 2023. Correspondingly, GreenMobility has no plans or forecast any needs for raising new capital in 2023.

Now, GreenMobility expects 2024 to prove full-year profitability for the group reflecting the existing business’ expected growth and the developments of the markets.

GreenMobility leaves its long-term ambition of leading the market for sustainable carsharing in Europe unchanged. However, the aspiration for 35 cities and 10,000 EV’s by 2025 will be extended until 2030 due to complicated operational and financial market conditions and other external factors concerning the entire mobility industry.

Today, GreenMobility can reveal a strong position in both its operational day-to-day business with more than 200.000 customers across many cities in Europa and has proven a solid “Year over Year '' revenue growth of 60 pct. for the past two years. The group expects growth at a similar level for the coming year in existing markets, aiming for being the first European electric carsharing company to demonstrate profitability in 2024.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, CEO (interim) & Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam, Düsseldorf and Cologne. More than 200,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC Misses Sales Forecasts as Demand Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recorded its first quarterly revenue miss in two years, signaling the global decline in electronics demand is starting to catch up with the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Insp

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech; 7 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Monday.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Breaking Out

    For its part, Berkshire Hathaway has seen its shares outperform the S&P 500. Now, despite the recent underperformance of Apple -- Berkshire's largest position -- shares of Berkshire Hathaway are trying to break out. Before we dive into the setup, notice how Berkshire stock was hitting all-time highs in late March.

  • Nvidia, AMD stock named top tech picks for 2023 by Wells Fargo

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a Wells Fargo report that named chip makers Nvidia and AMD the top tech picks for this year.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Specialty tech stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) didn't have such a special start to the trading week. Apparently, that customer is none other than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will replace third-party components in its iPhones and iPads with its own goods.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • These 15 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have been the best income builders

    DEEP DIVE The S&P Dividend Aristocrats deserve more coverage. Those are companies that have raised their dividend payouts consistently over the years — they’re dividend royalty, as it were. As a group, they have performed well in the long term.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • Stocks in Europe Drop After Hawkish Fed Comments: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell and US equity futures edged lower as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked toward the release of US inflation data on Thursday for clarity on the trajectory for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedsp

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Are BABA and NIO Stocks a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    China eased back on its harsh COVID restrictions, the lockdowns and the travel quarantines, and that nation’s stock markets jumped, rising some 40% from their recent low points. The bullish sentiment in the world’s largest country – and second largest economy – was infectious, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up some 20% from its October low. In fact, the Asian benchmark has outperformed the S&P 500 in the first week of 2023. What this means, at the bottom line, is that Chinese stocks are look

  • Bed Bath and Beyond timeline: The chaotic final years of a classic American retailer

    The end of an era is coming: Bed Bath & Beyond, a home goods store once popular in the '80s and '90s, is reportedly planning on filing bankruptcy in the coming weeks.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • 3 Stocks Staging Breakouts

    Monday, markets added to Friday's strength as leadership broadened. Today, we cover 3 stocks breaking out technically with stellar fundamentals.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.