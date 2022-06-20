U.S. markets closed

Greenphire to Address Clinical Trial Budgeting and Access to Fair Market Value (FMV) Data at DIA Global 2022

·3 min read

Company to present session and showcase industry need for data-driven budgeting solutions 

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, today announced that it will have a significant presence at the 2022 DIA Global Annual Meeting, taking place from June 19-23 in Chicago. The company, which focuses on solving major industry issues with its technology, will take the stage to address one of the biggest challenges in this space: budgeting.

EnvisiX, which commercially launched in June 2020, is now being used to streamline the budgeting process with access to the most up-to-date fair market value data for clinical trials worldwide. Global clinical research organizations (CROs) with a presence in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, have seen a vast improvement in workflow, collaboration and transparency.

One of the first CROs to benefit from EnvisiX is Linical, a global CRO which provides the full spectrum of drug development services from early stage to large-scale, multinational studies. "We are excited to partner with Greenphire, enabling access to the most robust and contemporary investigator grant negotiated actuals data in the industry. This data, along with ease of building a budget through a simple and flexible tool, brings considerable value to our clients' clinical development programs," stated Clareece West, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations at Lincial Americas.

As the industry-leader in budgeting and FMV tools, Greenphire's Ashley Baxter will present a session titled, "Optimizing Study Budgeting and Access to Industry Indicative FMV Data to Accelerate Trial Timelines" at DIA on June 22 at 9amCT. To learn more or register for this session, visit: https://www.diaglobal.org/en/flagship/dia-2022/program/schedule/agenda

"Regardless of study size or resources of the sponsor initiating a study, building and negotiating an appropriate budget continues to be one of the most complex, time-consuming, and costly aspects of a clinical trial," said Ashley Baxter, Clinical Pricing Analyst, Greenphire. "I am honored to share how tools, like Greenphire's EnvisiX, are able to optimize and simplify the process through an intuitive workflow and access to real-time FMV data."

To learn more about Greenphire's presence at DIA, visit: https://greenphire.com/dia-2022/. To visit Greenphire on site, visit them at Booth #1423.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiXTM, eClinicalGPS®, ClinCard® and ConneX® solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

About Linical:

Linical is a public, mid-sized Contract Research Organization headquartered in Japan with a significant presence across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Linical provides the full spectrum of drug development services from early stage to large-scale, multinational studies. Our areas of focus include Phase I-IV studies in oncology, infectious disease, and CNS. Rather than be all things to the market, this intentional design allows us to provide our clients the right size, right reach, and right team. Learn more at https://www.linicalamericas.com/.

CONTACT:
Alyson Kuritz
alyson@0to5.com
(908) 892-7149

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenphire-to-address-clinical-trial-budgeting-and-access-to-fair-market-value-fmv-data-at-dia-global-2022-301570506.html

SOURCE Greenphire

