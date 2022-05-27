U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,819.57
    -677.19 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

GreenPower Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Appointment of Officers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GP

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announces the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) that was held yesterday.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)
(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)

The shareholders elected all of management's director nominees being Mark Achtemichuk, Fraser Atkinson, Malcolm Clay, Cathy McLay, David Richardson and Brendan Riley.

The shareholders also approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and the appointment of Crow MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year.

Following the AGM the Directors of the Company appointed the following officers of the Company for the ensuing year:  Fraser Atkinson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brendan Riley – President and Michael Sieffert – Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Contacts
Fraser Atkinson
CEO
(604) 220-8048

Megan Kathman
Skyya PR for GreenPower
(651) 785-3212
megan@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-and-appointment-of-officers-301556964.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; Tesla Pops As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Apple Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied amid encouraging inflation data. Tesla stock jumped even as CEO Elon Musk issued a warning. Apple stock surged.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 7.5% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Instead, Moderna appears to be benefiting from the overall stock market bounce. Good news for the overall stock market tends to be good news for Moderna.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis' 39% Drop Is Leading the Marijuana Sector Down Friday

    As of 12:24 p.m. ET, Aurora shares were still down 38.8%. At the same time, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 3.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock was down 5.3%. The plunge in Aurora shares comes as existing shareholders react to a new round of financing that the company said will bring $150 million to the company.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share. "Our core business remains very strong, in spite of the macro events in China and ceasing operations in Russia, which impacted our performance and outlook," José Neves, Farfetch's founder and CEO, said in a press release.

  • Why CrowdStrike, MongoDB, and Datadog Spiked Higher Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) all spiked on Friday, up 5.5%, 6.3%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:22 p.m. EDT. The PCE differs from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released earlier this month in that it weighs certain household expenditures differently and accounts for consumers substituting goods and services for other goods and services as relative prices change.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Alphabet, Facebook, and 4 More Bargain Stocks to Buy Now

    The stock market selloff has made many stocks look cheap—but smart investors need to be selective. Here are six high-quality companies that trade at reasonable valuations.

  • 3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

    As shown by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's losses of more than 65% in the last 12 months alone, you can easily burn a fortune by investing it in a few of the most popular marijuana stocks. Between frequent mismatches of supply and demand and a stock market that's positively sour on high-risk growth assets like cannabis stocks, now is the time when underperforming companies are getting shaken out. Down by more than 96% in the last three years, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) remains a great option for investors who like losing money.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • Earnings: Costco gross margins fall amid higher costs, Big Lots misses estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Costco and Big Lots.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors were pushing up Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) share price this morning as they processed a new report that showed inflation slowed between March and April. Apple's stock was up by 3.1% as of 11:36 a.m. ET. The drop indicates that inflation dipped slightly from the previous month.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Why Nvidia Stock Jumped Another 3.5% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 3.5% today as of 11:15 a.m. ET. That now marks a more than 10% rebound in the last five trading days as investors weigh data from the company's recent earnings report and financial guidance for the second quarter -- which is calling for "only" 24% year-over-year sales growth at the midpoint of expectations.

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom