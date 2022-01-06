U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,698.25
    +5.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,397.00
    +106.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,740.00
    -26.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.00
    +7.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.10
    +1.25 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.70
    -23.40 (-1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.82 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    +2.94 (+17.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8440
    -0.2860 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,924.89
    -3,777.96 (-8.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.92
    -104.68 (-8.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.14
    -26.73 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

GreenPower Delivers Six BEAST School Buses to Thermalito UESD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced today that Thermalito Union Elementary School District ("Thermalito UESD") has taken delivery of six GreenPower BEAST school buses. This delivery marks the largest single order and delivery of GreenPower's BEAST school buses to date. The transaction was facilitated by Creative Bus Sales. With over 22 locations nationwide, Creative Bus Sales is one of the most prominent bus dealers in the country.

GreenPower&#x002019;s All-Electric BEAST School Bus
GreenPower’s All-Electric BEAST School Bus

Andrew Koster, Director of Maintenance, Operations, and Transportation at Thermalito UESD, commented, "Our vision for Thermalito UESD's EV Fleet was to provide drivers with transit-style school buses to allow for greater visibility and increased capacity. Upon visiting GreenPower's assembly facility in Porterville, CA and inspecting the vehicles, we found their fit, finish, and build quality to be evident. Additionally, our test drive solidified our expectations for performance, comfort, and, most importantly, range." Koster continued, "The district is thrilled to deploy GreenPower's BEAST school buses to provide students with safe, comfortable rides while also cultivating a cleaner community."

The BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) is a purpose-built, all-electric, 40-foot, Type D school bus with a leading range of up to 150 miles and a 194.5-kWh battery pack. The vehicles can charge up to 19 kW on a standard J1772 protocol or DC fast charge with additional standard features like air ride suspension, pass through storage, and air disk brakes. The BEAST offers a monocoque chassis design and is built from the ground up to be battery-electric.

One of the school buses received funding from the Butte County Air Quality Management District through their clean vehicle incentive program. The other five school buses received funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC) California Clean Energy Jobs Act Prop 39, which has awarded schools with more than $1.7 billion over the last five years to plan and install energy efficiency upgrades, clean energy generation measures, and zero-emission transportation.

Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower, commented, "This delivery to Thermalito UESD is our largest school bus delivery to date, made possible by the focused efforts of our production and sales teams." Shetterly continued, "GreenPower will continue to set the standard for student transportation as the BEAST demonstrates its quality on a larger scale."

Contacts
Brendan Riley
President
(510) 910-3377

Ryne Shetterly
Vice President of Sales and Marketing
(909) 954-7530

Mike Cole
Investor Relations
(949) 444-1341

Megan Kathman
Skyya PR for GreenPower
(651) 785-3212

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors, including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com), could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)
(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-delivers-six-beast-school-buses-to-thermalito-uesd-301455191.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Novavax Stock Could Hit $315, Says Analyst

    Novavax (NVAX) shares have been volatile recently. News the EUA filing with the FDA for its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has been further delayed – the company only submitted data concerning the manufacturing processes, suggesting the EUA filing is still a way off – has not helped matters. However, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani notes that the fact the final data package has been submitted and it includes Serum Institute of India (SII) generated CMC data that only recently formed the backbone f

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, down 26% since Square rebrand

    Block (SQ) shares hit 52-week lows on Wednesday, closing down more than 8%. The stock slid as part of a recent sell-off in growth names and risky assets amid concerns of Fed rate hikes.

  • Rivian Falls Most Since November After Amazon’s Stellantis Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell the most since mid-November after Amazon.com Inc., one of its biggest backers and customers, agreed to buy battery-electric delivery vans from rival automaker Stellantis NV.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHeaviest Tech Selling in a D

  • Tech Stocks Set for More Losses After Nasdaq Sinks

    Technology stocks were poised for further losses after getting clobbered by investors concerned about likely interest-rate rises. Treasury yields were on track to rise for a fourth consecutive day.

  • Charlie Munger just doubled his bet on tech giant Alibaba to $71.5 million — try these 3 China plays instead to diversify your exposure

    Munger says things are 'crazier' than the dot-com bubble. But he still likes this stock.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Many top growth stocks have been falling in value in recent months, and deal-hunting investors have plenty of options to choose from. Three stocks near their 52-week lows that are worth taking a closer look at right now are Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Cannabis-producer Tilray is trading at around $7.50 per share, and that's after coming off a recent 52-week low of $6.97.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Steve Cohen is the founder, president, and chief executive officer of Point72 Asset Management, […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • 20 cheap value stocks that Wall Street expects to rise up to 58%

    Value socks have been performing better than growth stocks over the past month. Even so, they still look unusually cheap relative to growth stocks.

  • Gaming Billionaire’s Wealth Plunge Accelerates to $10 Billion After Tencent Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The man who once was Singapore’s richest person has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapForrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., h

  • 11 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best communication stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Communication Stocks To Invest In. Supply chain threats loomed large over the communications sector in 2021 and complicated the post-pandemic economic recovery as smartphone shipments […]

  • U.S. Futures Steady While Fed Shock Batters Bonds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in U.S. equity-index futures subsided and European stocks pared a decline as investors bet the Federal Reserve’s faster-than-expected policy tightening will still leave opportunities for equity gains. Treasury yields extended a spike.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Da

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli