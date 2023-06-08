GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse GreenPower Motor Company Inc.'s (CVE:GPV) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. With the latest financial year loss of US$15m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$18m, the CA$85m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on GreenPower Motor's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering GreenPower Motor, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$5.4m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 81% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving GreenPower Motor's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with GreenPower Motor is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in GreenPower Motor's case is 44%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

