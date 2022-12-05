U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.40
    +0.47 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4310
    -0.2540 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,027.47
    -203.11 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.40
    -8.81 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,817.49
    -2.91 (-0.01%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

GreenPower Motor to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school bus markets will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, December 6 starting at 9:15 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)
(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)

GreenPower CEO Fraser Atkinson will do the honors with company partners, stakeholders, and customers.

The company will ring the bell to celebrate 2022 milestones in the commercial EV space and for the progress and milestones to manufacture all-electric school buses in West Virginia. GreenPower is committed to advancing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles by making them safe, affordable, durable, and easy to deploy and accelerate the use of electric school buses providing the safest and cleanest transportation vehicle for school children.

GreenPower will bring the award-winning Nano BEAST, a type A, all-electric school bus to the MarketSite. The Nano BEAST has the largest standard battery pack for a Type A school bus on the market today and a class leading range of up to 150 miles.

To view a live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

GreenPower's presence will also be promoted on Nasdaq's social channels:

Follow along on GreenPower's social channels at:

About GreenPower Motor Company
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Media and Investor Contacts:

Allie Potter, Skyya PR
allie@skyya.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-motor-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-opening-bell-on-tuesday-december-6-2022-301695167.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • ‘I feel like a fool.’ I’m 65 and recently met a ‘gorgeous’ 70-year-old millionaire who ‘started acting as my financial adviser.’ But he ghosted me, and left me with less than $20 in my account. What’s my move now?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions and concerns to picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of the cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were falling today after two analysts lowered their price target for the company's stock. Additionally, Slack's CEO said today that he's leaving the company. Slack was purchased by Salesforce last year.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC) recent 4.3% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ), it is important to understand...

  • Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • Ford Just Landed an EV Deal. It’s About More Than Just the Vehicles.

    Ford Motor is selling electric delivery vans to Deutsche Post logistics company DHL. Selling vehicles is what car companies do, but this time Ford is selling more than wheels. DHL announced Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ford (ticker: F) to purchase 2,000 electric-delivery vans by the end of 2023.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$4.4m on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc...

  • 16 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 largest semiconductor companies by market capitalization. For more companies, head on over to 5 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap. The semiconductor industry is among the most popular and lucrative sectors in the world. With chips now starting to be heralded as the ‘new […]

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks on the Dip Is a Genius Move

    These growth stocks took a hit in 2022, but each has the potential to make a huge comeback in the years ahead.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I'm Buying Before 2022 Ends

    With GDP growth returning and the Federal Reserve potentially slowing the pace of rate hikes, growth stocks are looking good.

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]