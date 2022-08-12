Greenpro Successfully Conducted Unicorn Incubation Program - SEA Unicorn 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced its unicorn incubation program (SEA Unicorn 2022) has been successfully conducted in Malaysia.

SEA Unicorn 2022 program ran from March to July 2022. A total of 124 emerging growth companies has actively participated in the program. 10 companies have been selected as the finalists with plans to go public in the US Capital Market.

One of the top 10 finalists, AsiaFIN Holdings Corp., a fintech company in Malaysia has started trading on US OTC Market on August 11, 2022. With closing traded price of USD1.20, the company has achieved a market capitalization of approximately USD88 Million.

Greenpro successfully uplisted from OTCQB to NASDAQ market on Jun 13, 2018 and achieved market capitalization of approximately USD1.26 Billion by closing.

Greenpro is the main sponsor for another on-going incubation program called the SEA Dragon 2022 which focuses on emerging Tech-based companies. Top 20 companies will be selected to present in the Grand Finale at World Congress of Innovation and Technology Forum 2022 (WCIT2022) which will be held in Penang, Malaysia from September 13 - 15, 2022.

http://www.pikom.org.my/2022/PRESS/Press_Statement-MALAYSIA%E2%80%99S_VERY_OWN_TECH_UNICORNS_ANNOUNCED_AT_THE_WORLD_CONGRESS_ON_INNOVATION_AND_TECHNOLOGY_2022.pdf

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said, "We are proud to have these Southeast Asia platforms to nurture and groom the local start-up and scale-up companies, and enable them to gain international exposure. As one of the panel judges, we will adopt Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") elements as the key judging criteria."

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

GRNQ has 7,867,188 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 3,668,992 shares

