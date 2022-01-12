Greenrise Global's Medical Cannabis Subsidiary, AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH Announces the Beginning of Dronabinol Sales in Germany

Greenrise Global Brands Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenrise Global Brands Inc.)

HAMBURG and BENSHEIM, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenrise Global Brands Inc. (Frankfurt: C4T) (ISIN: CA39540L1085) (CSE: XCX) ("Greenrise Global"), a distributor of medical and CBD wellness cannabis products in Germany, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP") and Eurox Pharma GmbH ("Eurox"), one of Europe's leading medical cannabis companies, the beginning of sales of Dronabinol produced in Germany by Eurox.

Dronabinol is pure Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and is registered as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and has been registered for sale with the appropriate authorities in Germany. Doctors and pharmacists can find more information about the product or order on AMP's website: https://amp-eu.com/doccheck-login/

AMP and Eurox entered into a non-exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for Dronabinol for sale in pharmacies beginning in February 2022. In preparation for sales to begin at pharmacies, AMP has trained its national sales team on the benefits of Dronabinol for patients to doctors and preparation methods for pharmacists.

Eurox was one of the first medical cannabis companies to produce Dronabinol made in Germany at one of Europe's largest GMP facilities located in Hessen, Germany and controls the entire supply chain from cultivation, production to distribution ensuring a stable and efficient supply to its customers.

Neil Smith, Chairman of Eurox commented, "If you're a believer in the 'Made in Germany', then that means Eurox. AMP's focus on serving German patients and its national sales coverage make them a perfect partner for us."

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President and Director of Greenrise Global and Managing Director of AMP, "The German market is gravitating towards pharmaceutical products as health authorities are increasing their regulatory control to ensure patient safety. Dronabinol is a well-established product in Germany, and we anticipate that it will be one of our strongest selling products this year."

About Eurox Pharma

Eurox Pharma is one of Europe's leading medical cannabis companies. Eurox is vertically integrated, with:

Fully owned German subsidiaries responsible for product development & holding IP.

EU GMP manufacturing in Germany together with a German pharmaceutical partner.

A cultivation facility in Portugal to secure vertical integration and supply independence.

A significant minority ownership of Integro Medical Clinics, a UK registered medical cannabis clinic.

Various high caliber distribution partnerships in Germany and other European countries & its own sales team.

For more information on Eurox, please visit www.eurox-pharma.com

About Greenrise Global Brands

Greenrise Global helps people realize the beneficial properties of cannabis. Greenrise Global is a Canadian publicly traded corporation with two German operating subsidiaries: Greenrise GmbH ("Greenrise Wellbeing") and AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP"). Greenrise Wellbeing is a CBD wellness firm based in Hamburg, with brands including Herbify and CANAVEX® in its portfolio.

AMP is based in Erfurt and supplies medical cannabis products to pharmacies across Germany, including medical cannabis brands from Aphria, Bedrocan, Little Green Pharma and AMP's branded line of products and sold through its nationwide sales team. AMP complies with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and the Free State of Thuringia's regulatory requirements, ensuring that products imported from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

For more information about Greenrise Global, please visit https://greenriseglobal.com/

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

