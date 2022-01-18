U.S. markets closed

Greenrise Global's Medical Cannabis Subsidiary, AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH becomes Exclusive Distribution Partner of a Selection of Little Green Pharma Extracts in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany and PERTH, Australia, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Greenrise Global Brands Inc. (Frankfurt: C4T, ISIN: CA39540L1085) (CSE: XCX) ("Greenrise Global") a distributor of medical and CBD wellness cannabis products in Germany announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP") and Little Green Pharma Ltd. (ASX: LGP) ("LGP"), a vertically integrated cannabis manufacturer, that AMP has been appointed as marketer and distributor of LGP medical cannabis extracts to pharmacies and clinics in Germany, including exclusive distributor of LGP's 20:5 LGP Classic and 10:10 LGP Classic extract oils.

Greenrise Global Logo (CNW Group/Greenrise Global Brands Inc.)
Greenrise Global Logo (CNW Group/Greenrise Global Brands Inc.)

AMP has entered into a three-year exclusive pharmaceutical distribution agreement for LGP Classic full-plant cannabis extract oils. LGP medical cannabis products have been registered for sale with the relevant authorities in Germany and include 20:5 LGP Classic and 10:10 LGP Classic extract oils in 30 and 50 milliliter sizes. Doctors and pharmacists can find more information about the product or order on AMP's website: https://amp-eu.com/doccheck-login.

LGP is a pioneer and leader in producing medical cannabis extract oils with GMP cultivation facilities in Australia and Denmark, whose medical cannabis preparations provide various THC and CBD profiles available as LGP Classic medicinal cannabis oils. LGP medicinal cannabis oils are manufactured from a whole-plant (full spectrum) extract together with medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. LGP was among the first medical cannabis companies to produce and export medical cannabis oils to Germany and continues to build its reputation in Europe by being selected as the primary medicinal cannabis extract oil supplier in France's two-year medical cannabis trials being conducted by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (L'Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé, or ANSM).

LGP medical cannabis extract oils shall also be used in Waldhausklinik Deuringen gGmbH ("Waldhausklinik") clinical study into the therapeutic use of cannabis extracts focusing on pain therapy for patients suffering from multilocular chronic pain. Waldhausklinik is a non-profit acute care hospital for internal medicine in the Free State of Bavaria and has entered into a research collaboration with AMP into the efficacy and safety of medical cannabis.

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, President and Director of Greenrise Global and Managing Director of AMP, commented, "We are seeing the industry mature with the growth of pharmaceutical cannabis products over flowers and are excited about adding LGP medical cannabis extracts to our portfolio."

Ms. Fleta Solomon, Managing Director of Little Green Pharma, commented, "We set the strategic objective to be one of the leading medical cannabis extract producers and distributors in Europe, which means being a leader in Germany, the largest medical cannabis market in the world. Our partnership with Greenrise Global's daughter company, AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH, puts us on course to that path."

About Little Green Pharma
Little Green Pharma is a global, vertically integrated and geographically diverse medicinal cannabis and psychedelics business with operations from cultivation and production through to manufacturing and distribution.

The Company has two global production sites for the manufacture of its own-branded and white-label ranges of GMP-grade medicinal cannabis products, being a 21,500m2 cultivation and 4,000m2 GMP manufacturing facility capable of producing over 20 tonnes of medicinal cannabis biomass per annum located in Denmark (EU) and an indoor cultivation and manufacturing facility located in Western Australia capable of producing ~3 tonnes of medicinal cannabis biomass per annum. The Company is also licensed to supply psilocybin and is presently expanding its WA production facilities to produce psilocybin medicines.

Little Green Pharma cannabis products comply with all required Danish Medicines Agency and Therapeutic Goods Administration (Australia) regulations and testing requirements. With a growing range of products containing different ratios of active ingredients, Little Green Pharma supplies medical-grade cannabis products to Australian, European, and overseas markets.

The Company has a strong focus on patient access in the emerging global medicinal cannabis market and is actively engaged in promoting education and outreach programs, as well as participating in clinical investigations and research projects to develop innovative new delivery systems.

For more information about Little Green Pharma, go to: www.littlegreenpharma.com

FOLLOW US ON:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LittleGreenPHAR
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/little-green-pharma
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlegreenpharma

About Greenrise Global Brands

Greenrise Global helps people realize the beneficial properties of cannabis. Greenrise Global is a Canadian publicly traded corporation with two German operating subsidiaries: Greenrise GmbH ("Greenrise Wellbeing") and AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP"). Greenrise Wellbeing is a CBD wellness firm based in Hamburg, with brands including Herbify and CANAVEX® in its portfolio.

AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH is based in Erfurt and supplies medical cannabis products to pharmacies across Germany, including medical cannabis brands from Aphria, Bedrocan, Little Green Pharma and AMP's branded line of products and sold through its nationwide sales team. AMP complies with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and the Free State of Thuringia's regulatory requirements, ensuring that products imported from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

For more information about Greenrise Global, please visit www.greenriseglobal.com

FOLLOW US ON:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreenriseGlobal
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/greenriseglobal/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greenriseglobal/

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and milestones and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements do not guarantee future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

AMP&#39;s Logo (CNW Group/Greenrise Global Brands Inc.)
AMP's Logo (CNW Group/Greenrise Global Brands Inc.)
LGP Logo (CNW Group/Greenrise Global Brands Inc.)
LGP Logo (CNW Group/Greenrise Global Brands Inc.)

