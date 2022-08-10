The Greenrose Holding Company to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call on August 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

The Greenrose Holding Company

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) (“Greenrose” or the “Company”), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Greenrose management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Conference Call Date: August 15, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf28abed85b5049a0b4c66781e778ec42

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

About The Greenrose Holding Company Inc.

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. is a multi-state cultivator and producer of cannabis brands and products. Greenrose is driven by cultivation. It is understood that being a leader in the cannabis industry starts with outstanding flower derived from sophisticated genetics and scalable grow methods. Greenrose aims to be a vertically integrated company that looks for scale and horizontal consolidation. For more information, please visit www.greenroseholdings.com .

