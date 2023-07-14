Greensburg man faces charges after incident outside Buffalo Wild Wings

Jul. 14—A Greensburg man is behind bars after state police said he threatened employees and a customer at a Hempfield restaurant.

Julius N. McGhee, 57, was arraigned Thursday on charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. He was being held on $100,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Three employees were outside on a break Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings when they called troopers after they said McGhee threatened to kill them and slit their throats, according to court papers. A customer told investigators McGhee came up to him and made his hand resemble a gun while threatening to kill the customer.

McGhee was found walking along Route 30. Police said he had warrants for his arrest out of Dauphin County. Court records indicate McGhee owes about $700 for six nontraffic citations stemming from incidents in 2004 and has two unresolved nontraffic citations from 2005.

He was released from parole in 2021 in a robbery case in Southwest Greensburg, according to online court records. He served 11 months and 29 days to 23 months and 29 days. Police said his credit card was declined for an overnight stay in July 2018 at the Knights Inn and he assaulted a clerk and fled with $121 from the cash register.

McGhee did not have an attorney listed in the new case. A preliminary hearing is set for July 25.

