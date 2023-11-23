Greensburg merchants offer parking, bingo prize incentives for Small Business Saturday

Nov. 23—Visitors who shop in downtown Greensburg this Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday, will be invited to try a chance for a bingo prize as they search for holiday gifts.

If they make a purchase at one of nearly 50 participating businesses, they'll also get a break on parking.

The incentives for shoppers are being offered through a partnership of Greensburg organizations.

Additional stores will take part in this year's returning bingo card raffle, which offers a prize of $10 gift cards each redeemable at one of 21 businesses. The Greensburg Community Development Corp. is offering that promotion, in cooperation with The Downtown Greensburg Project and the Greensburg Business and Professional Association.

"The bingo card raffle is just a fun way to get people to maybe check out a store in Greensburg they haven't been to yet and explore the city," said Elsie Lampl, GCDC board president and co-owner of Greensburg's Petagogy pet supply store with her husband, Ben.

Visitors to each of the participating businesses — listed on the GCDC website, thinkgreensburg.com — will have a corresponding space on a bingo card signed if they are able to spot an elf figure displayed somewhere at the business.

"It's like a scavenger hunt," said Alec Italiano, GCDC executive director. "Kids love it."

Customers can get a bonus space signed by making a purchase. Those who obtain five signatures in a row will be entered in the drawing for the gift cards, with the winner to be announced on Dec. 1.

Bingo cards can be picked up and turned in at any of the 21 businesses. A QR code on the back of each card can be scanned for a link to a map of the businesses, Italiano said.

Cards also can be printed from the GCDC website.

GBPA is funding the new holiday parking incentive, dubbed "It Pays to Shop Downtown."

While supplies last, customers who make a purchase at a participating Greensburg business during the holiday season will receive an envelope with 50 cents in change they can use to plug the parking meter the next time they visit downtown Greensburg. Each business will have 80 envelopes to distribute.

"Greensburg has a perceived parking problem, so this is one way we'd like to encourage people to return downtown after visiting on Small Business Saturday," said Amy Beeghly, GBPA president and one of the owners of Beeghly and Co. Jewelers. "This initiative is our way of expressing gratitude to all those who support us."

Businesses participating in the parking incentive will be listed on the GBPA website at shopgreensburgpa.com.

Metered spaces in downtown Greensburg provide 15 minutes of parking for 25 cents. Meters on streets have a two-hour parking limit while meters in lots have a 10-hour limit.

While some other communities simply have waived parking meter fees during the holiday season, Beeghly noted that effort wasn't effective when it was attempted on some streets in Greensburg's business district. Many vehicles remained parked throughout the day in the newly free spaces, preventing shoppers from having easy access to businesses.

A recent study completed on behalf of the city indicated there are sufficient parking spaces for motorists visiting downtown Greensburg, though the spaces may not be as conveniently located as many would like.

Dream raffle benefits charity

In a separate promotion, GBPA is selling tickets for a chance to win a "dream window" full of new merchandise donated by local merchants. The items, including accessories and furnishings, can be viewed in the storefront window at Penelope's Gifts & More, 101 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

"The business community has really responded in a big way," donating items with a collective value of about $2,000, Beeghly said.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at participating merchants or through the GBPA website. The winner will be chosen during a Dec. 17 drawing.

Proceeds will benefit nonprofit Feeding the Spirit, which provides meals weekly in Greensburg to those in need. Visit feedspirit.org for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .