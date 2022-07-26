U.S. markets closed

Greenshades Software Announces New Integration with Sage Intacct

·2 min read

Greenshades continues to extend its portfolio of strategic ERP integrations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenshades Software, a leader in Payroll, HR, and Tax Solutions for midsized companies; has completed work on a technical integration that extends the functionality and capabilities of its platform to the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system.

Greenshades payroll and HR software is the independent, cloud-based solution for modern payroll. With robust employee self-service, proactive compliance, and a unified platform tailored to each customer's needs, Greenshades delivers an ideal payroll experience. (PRNewsfoto/Greenshades Software)
Through this integration, Sage Intacct users can use the Greenshades platform to process payroll in-house and in real-time, achieving a deeper level of fiscal clarity, transparency, and oversight of all employee compensation processes. Unlike outsourced payroll providers, Greenshades delivers process automation, pay rule compliance, and peace of mind without adding significant cost or overhead. Further, Greenshades empowers organizations to have greater control of their financial resources by eliminating float and simplifying the ability to run off-cycle checks for bonuses, corrections, and terminations.

"To thrive in today's volatile economy, employers need greater visibility, control, and flexibility across every aspect of their business, particularly financials," said David Rosas, co-founder and CEO of Greenshades. "Sage shares this philosophy, and it is reflected in the cloud financial management platform they've created with Sage Intacct, making it an ideal companion to our Payroll and HR application suite."

Melody Williams, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct, added: "This new integration offers our joint customers an easy way to gain greater control over their payroll processes. As a compliance-driven platform, Greenshades automates even the most complex payroll processes, enabling users to focus time and energy on more strategic pursuits."

Greenshades and Sage solutions will be featured on each company's online marketplace and are fully integrated via API for a seamless experience between the two platforms.

For more information, visit Greenshades at https://go.greenshades.com/, Sage at www.sageintacct.com and the Sage Marketplace Listing.

About Greenshades Software

Since 2002, Greenshades has been singularly devoted to helping hardworking companies fulfill the promises they make to their employees. With intuitive technology and best-in-class customer support, Greenshades empowers Payroll and HR departments to give their teams everything they need to thrive. Delivering accurate payroll, proactive compliance, automated tax calculations, and robust employee engagement through one powerful platform supported by world-class customer care.

SOURCE Greenshades Software

