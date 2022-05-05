Greenshades Software Announces New Logo and Launches New Website

Refreshed visual identity designed to reflect the company's growth and expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenshades Software, a leader in payroll, HR, and compliance solutions for midsized companies, today announced a new logo, refreshed branding, and an enhanced corporate website at www.greenshades.com.

Greenshades payroll and HR software is the independent, cloud-based solution for modern payroll. With robust employee self-service, proactive compliance, and a unified platform tailored to each customer's needs, Greenshades delivers an ideal payroll experience. (PRNewsfoto/Greenshades Software)

A key element of the company's recent growth includes extending the functionality of its core Payroll and HR platform to encompass more applications and services. Through a combination of Greenshades-developed enhancements and a growing portfolio of applications available via its marketplace, Greenshades offers a true "hire-to-retire" environment for employers and the workers they support.

"We wanted to develop a brand identity that is both more contemporary and emblematic of the company's expanding role in the market," said David Rosas, co-founder, and President of Greenshades Software. "Our new offerings have fueled significant year-over-year growth, but we also believe it's important to honor our payroll roots and the 3,800+ clients who have supported us for decades. The changes we've announced today strike that balance."

In addition to a refreshed logo and brand experience, the company has also launched an entirely new website, reimagined to better reflect the diverse roles of Greenshades' clientele.

"We've been investing heavily in extending our platform, enabling us to support a broader array of payroll and HR professionals," said Andrew Roe, Greenshades' Chief Revenue Officer. "Our new site showcases this enhanced functionality and provides a great foundation for future growth. In the weeks and months to come, we'll add new content, new educational resources, and announce new partnerships that will further extend our ability to support small and mid-sized employers."

The company's new branding will also extend to its product suite, enhancing the already strong clarity and usability features of the Greenshades platform. Through these enhancements, employers will be better equipped to support the evolving employee engagement, utilization, and autonomy needs of today's workforce.

Story continues

For more information and to experience the branding changes first-hand, visit Greenshades at www.greenshades.com.

About Greenshades

Since 2002, Greenshades has been singularly devoted to helping hardworking companies fulfill the promises they make to their employees. With intuitive technology and best-in-class customer support, we empower HR and payroll departments to give their teams everything they need to thrive. We deliver accurate payroll, proactive compliance, automated tax calculations, and robust employee engagement through one powerful platform supported by world-class customer care.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenshades-software-announces-new-logo-and-launches-new-website-301541165.html

SOURCE Greenshades Software