GreenTree Hospitality Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CN¥1.63b (up 74% from FY 2022).

Net income: CN¥265.8m (up from CN¥382.2m loss in FY 2022).

Profit margin: 16% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: CN¥2.60 (up from CN¥3.71 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

GreenTree Hospitality Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 15%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Hotels & Motels contributing CN¥1.63b. Notably, cost of sales worth CN¥947.4m amounted to 58% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CN¥311.9m (75% of total expenses). Explore how GHG's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.4% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 9.8% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the US.

Performance of the American Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are down 4.3% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of GreenTree Hospitality Group's balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

